Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. attends Miami Heat game, shares picture with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and gets a custom jersey

Real Madrid forward Vincius Jr. was the latest footballer to make an appearance at an NBA game when he watched the Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The young sensation has been in stellar form for Los Blancos, registering 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions thus far.

Vicinius Jr. opted to spend his Christmas break in Florida as he watched the Miami Heat secure a 118-115 win over the Pistons at FTX Arena on Thursday. He posted pictures with Heat stars Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler after the game. Here's what the 21-year old uploaded on his Instagram:

Tyler Herro continues to deliver for shorthanded Miami Heat; guides them to win over Pistons with a 29-point outing

Tyler Herro in action during the Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons game

The Miami Heat have been in trouble with injuries over the last few weeks. For large swathes, they have played without their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Nevertheless, they have done well to stay afloat and produce winning performances regularly during that stretch.

Tyler Herro has been exceptional for the side in these circumstances. He was once again their best player when they took on the Pistons in their previous outing. Herro went off for 29 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 52.3% from the field (three 3-pointers).

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Tyler Herro came in clutch for the Heat tonight 💪 Tyler Herro came in clutch for the Heat tonight 💪 https://t.co/cQqf5iJE0u

Tyler Herro has been on an absolute tear for the Miami Heat this campaign. The third-year guard is averaging 20.9 points and five rebounds per game thus far. He is also among the frontrunners to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Herro's future with the Miami Heat this offseason. The franchise were supposedly looked to make an upgrade to their roster by adding a third All-Star to bolster their hopes of winning the title. Nevertheless, they decided to keep Herro and managed to add Kyle Lowry to their ranks.

Also Read Article Continues below

The move paid off for the franchise as they have gotten off to a flying start this campaign. The Miami Heat are 20-13 for the season and are touted to finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra