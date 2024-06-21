"Really missing my best friend"- Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones gets emotional on being away from Pacers star

After enjoying a getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands together just over a week ago, Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones is missing the Indiana Pacers star while she's on a separate trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Jones shared a snap of the couple from their vacation on her Instagram story.

"really missing my best friend," Jones captioned her IG story.

Jade Jones' Instagram story

Jane Jones works as a teacher at Walcott Elementary School and is also a model and social media influencer. Jones was previously a cheerleader at the Iowa State University where she met Haliburton in 2019.

Jones often posts photos with Haliburton on her Instagram and is frequently seen supporting her long-time boyfriend from the sidelines during his matchups in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals to lead the Pacers to the sixth seed in the 2023-24 regular season. The two-time NBA All-Star concluded his best season yet after he was injured during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in which the Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers to advance to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton expects to be ready for Team USA camp amid injury

As he recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered during the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton said that he expects to be well in time for Team USA's training camp.

"The hamstring is good," Haliburton said to the Indianapolis Star on June 14. "...Today I ran for the first time full speed. I got another three weeks before USA. I feel good. I'm really excited to get out there and do that."

After sitting out for Games 3 and 4 of the Celtics' sweep of the Pacers in the conference final series, Haliburton will need to report to Las Vegas in the upcoming weeks to begin training for the 2024 Paris Olympics which will start in July.

This year will be Haliburton's first time competing in the Olympics. The Pacers guard will be joined by LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo in the Team USA roster.

Team USA will look to secure its fifth straight Olympic gold with this star-studded team in the upcoming Paris Olympics.