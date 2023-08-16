Rebuilding Orlando Magic listed as dark horse James Harden trade destination 

No one knows where James Harden will end up, but a rebuilding team like the Orlando Magic is an interesting destination.

FanSided's Christopher Kline has listed the Magic, with their young roster, as a dark horse candidate to trade for the discontented Philadelphia 76ers guard.

"The Magic would inevitably catch criticism for skipping steps, especially if Harden doesn’t emphatically embrace the partnership. Orlando is one of the youngest teams in the NBA, fresh off a 34-win season. Orlando’s front office has very patiently built up its cache of young talent. Blowing it up for Harden would be an unexpected pivot."

Harden requested a trade from the 76ers, indicating his desire to play for his hometown Los Angeles Clippers. However, it remains uncertain whether the 10-time All-Star, who has one year left on his contract, will be traded before the upcoming season or by the February trade deadline. If not, the 76ers risk losing him as a free agent next summer.

Should the Orlando Magic go out and get James Harden?

The Orlando Magic possess a roster with a wealth of talented young players, including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black-Jett Howard.

He suggests that the Magic could potentially acquire Harden without having to dismantle their core.

"Thing is, the Magic wouldn’t have to ‘blow it up’ to get Harden. No matter how ardently Daryl Morey postures, the Sixers aren’t going to get top dollar back for an expiring Harden under the current circumstances. The Magic can offer a decent collection of immediate contributors, young prospects, and draft picks without completely devastating the young core."

While Harden might not be the superstar he once was, he remains a formidable player, averaging 21 points and 10.7 assists per game with the 76ers last season. Acquiring Harden could provide the Magic with a chance to improve and contend for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

The only question is whether the soon-to-be 34-year-old would be happy in Orlando, playing for a team that may not be an immediate championship contender.

