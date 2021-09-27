Recapping Stephen Curry's 2015-16 unanimous MVP season in 5 stats 

Stephen Curry's legend has altered the way in which we perceive the NBA. He is a player who changed the league in multiple ways. Before him, three-pointers were a secondary skill. Centers and forwards dominated the league. Players who could slash, drive or shoot from mid-range were the first choice of teams.

Three-point shooters like Ray Allen and Larry Bird still existed and dominated the league, but they were not defined by their shooting from downtown.

Stephen Curry changed that. He helped start an era of basketball where three-point shooters became an essential part of every team's makeup. And with such shooters on each team, the defenders had to evolve to be able to guard the attacks from downtown.

Recapping Stephen Curry's 2015-16 unanimous MVP season

In honor of the greatest NBA shooter of all-time, we take a look at five stats that defined Stephen Curry's 2015-16 unanimous MVP season.

#5 Averaging 10.2 field goals per game

NBC Sports @NBCSports



sits down with Michael Jordan to talk about his history at the



Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, Basketball 🤝 Golf @StephenCurry30 sits down with Michael Jordan to talk about his history at the #RyderCup , competing on the greatest stages in sports & more!Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, bit.ly/3m0Hacc and NBC Sports App. Basketball 🤝 Golf



@StephenCurry30 sits down with Michael Jordan to talk about his history at the #RyderCup, competing on the greatest stages in sports & more!



Watch Live From The Ryder Cup tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF, bit.ly/3m0Hacc and NBC Sports App. https://t.co/5buukcaT8G

Chef Curry is a constant threat to opponents. It's not just his shooting from downtown that can render rival teams without any answers. He is capable of launching shots from anywhere on the court. By constantly moving and trying to create space, he splits defense and shoots or feeds the ball to an open teammate.

Matched with his brilliant ball handling, he can even drive and slash. A fearless Stephen Curry can score on much bigger players and score even when faced with fearsome defenders.

In 2015-16, an unstoppable Steph registered an average of 20.2 field goal attempts. With 50.4% efficiency rate, he was able to score an average of 10.2 field goals.

#4 90% free-throw conversion rate

James Harden, in his time with the Houston Rockets, earned notoriety as a foul-drawing player. However, drawing fouls is an impressive skill-set. For one, the ever-ticking clock stops on free-throws.

Scoring points during that pause can sometimes become a turning point for a team. Matching the ability to draw fouls with efficient free-throw shooting can absolutely destroy opponents.

Curry is a player proficient in both drawing fouls and providing excellent results from the free-throw line. In the 2015-16 season, he averaged a 90.8% success rate while shooting free-throws. Of his 400 total attempts in his second MVP season, Stephen Curry scored 363 free-throws.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra