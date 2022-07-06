“Red and blue don’t go together; he’s like, ‘Nah, they go together in my beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy like Kanye’” - Jamal Crawford says Kyrie Irving thinks like an artist, says he looks like he’s painting pictures

Kyrie Irving has become one of the NBA's most controversial players due to his actions with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford believes Irving thinks like an artist, which is why he operates the way he does.

Throughout his 11-year career, Irving has established himself as one of the league's most unique players. Irving's level of talent puts him among the league's best at his best. The problem has been that Irving is mercurial, often mysterious and has missed more than half of his games in the past three seasons. His behavior has upset teammates and fans.

While Irving's temperament is continuously questioned, Crawford believes he understands where it comes from. On "The VC Show," Crawford said Irving's approach to basketball is similar to an artist's mentality.

"Kyrie is very artsy," Crawford said. "So, when he's playing basketball, he doesn't look at himself as playing basketball. He looking like he's painting pictures. He thinks like an artist."

Crawford said Irving's artistry is similar to how rapper Kanye West thinks.

"With an artist you have this canvas," Crawford said. "I may draw over here. It may be red. I draw over here. It's blue, which is like red and blue don't go together. He's like, 'Nah, they go together in my beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy like Kanye. He's a genius that way. He's an artist."

West's way of doing things has also upset many people during his career. Despite the two stars' abilities and mentalities, their antics have led to haters almost as passionate as their fans.

Irving has also spoken about his approach to the game, and his insights seem to fit what Crawford said.

Kyrie Irving on his approach to basketball

Kyrie Irving spoke about his approach to basketball during a podcast.

Jamal Crawford's assessment of Kyrie Irving's approach to basketball fits what Irving has said about his game. After the Boston Celtics swept Irving and the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs, Irving spoke about his mentality on a podcast.

: link.chtbl.com/G8CZrDew New Ep. of #TheETCs with my guy @KyrieIrving is LIVE.Me and Kai discuss- the roller coaster Nets season and it’s abrupt end- Kai’s goals as a player as he “crawls into” his prime- most skilled everAnd MORE New Ep. of #TheETCs with my guy @KyrieIrving is LIVE.Me and Kai discuss- the roller coaster Nets season and it’s abrupt end- Kai’s goals as a player as he “crawls into” his prime- #Nba75 - most skilled everAnd MORE📺: youtu.be/FDiRJOJfQgk🎧: link.chtbl.com/G8CZrDew https://t.co/fPyJTAP9bE

Irving views himself as one of the most skilled players ever and thinks of himself as an NBA 75 snub. Crawford's perspective on Irving's game fits Irving's philosophy.

Regardless of what happens during the rest of free agency, Irving's artistry could be valuable to his team. If the worst parts of Irving's past few seasons are behind him, he could be a threat next season.

