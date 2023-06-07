"Regardless he ain't got 6 [rings]" - Lil Wayne picks LeBron James as GOAT over Black Jesus & Mamba

LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history. There have been nonstop debates about where he ranks on the all-time list. Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne recently revealed that he believes the four-time NBA champion is the greatest player of all-time. Speaking to Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes of ALL THE SMOKE, Wayne stated:

"I love Jordan for the way he f**king always won. As a kid, you don't know too much about the ins and outs and all the other s**t that we love now in the game that I'm old enough to care about. So I just, 'who won?' That's my favorite player, he better win. He always f**king win, that's all I know.

"I got old enough to know how hard it is to f**king do it back to back to back. That's where he gains his respect to where he's the greatest. It's very hard to do. That n***a Bron done did that s**t with three teams. That's when I was like regardless if he ain't got six, but d**n he done it with three different teams and not on one of those motherf**king teams did he play part two or role two."

Check out Lil Wayne's full comments on LeBron James below:

While James has received criticism for playing for three different teams, the five-time Grammy Award winner believes that it adds to his greatness. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar still has the opportunity to add to his ring total.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers praise to LeBron James

LeBron James was able to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scorer during the 2022-2023 season. While there was plenty of discussion about the lack of relationship between the two basketball legends, the latter recently offered the former plenty of praise, stating:

"I've never had a chance to talk to LeBron other than two or three minutes. There's no animosity or resentment there at all. He's done remarkable things. He deserves all the accolades, whatever it is, that he's accomplished. … We might get the chance [to speak]. I certainly wouldn't be against it. As far as where his heart is and the things that he does, I've got nothing but admiration for him."

Check out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's comments on LeBron James below:

While James and Abdul-Jabbar have not built a relationship, they did share a moment on court after LeBron became the new scoring king.

