Reggie Jackson Injury Update: Latest on Nuggets guard's status for must-win game vs Wolves (May 10)

The Denver Nuggets have listed guard Reggie Jackson as questionable for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Nuggets trail 2-0 in the series.

Reggie Jackson injury update

A left calf injury hampered Reggie Jackson in Game 2, jeopardising his participation on Friday. Christian Braun and Justin Holiday might be called upon for more minutes if Jackson is sidelined.

Ahead of Game 2, he was tagged as probable before being cleared to play, but he has since been downgraded to questionable. His status will be re-evaluated near game time.

What happened to Reggie Jackson?

The Denver Nuggets, for the first time in two years, are staring down a 2-0 series deficit.

After a narrow Game 1 loss, the defending champions trailed significantly for most of Game 2. Their hopes for a comeback diminished further when backup guard Reggie Jackson left the court late in the game with an injury.

Down by 22 points entering the final quarter, the Nuggets attempted a late rally. However, just three minutes into the fourth, Jackson exited the game. Uncharacteristically, he bypassed the bench and hobbled towards the tunnel.

The nature of his leg injury remained unclear, but he struggled to walk on his own and required assistance, falling twice. Later, Jackson was seen hopping on one leg, seemingly desperate to reach the locker room quickly.

Despite not returning to the game, details regarding Jackson's injury were unavailable until post-game evaluation deemed it a calf injury. He finished with only three points in 10 minutes before his early exit.

Denver Nuggets missed Reggie Jackson in Game 2 defeat

With Jackson sidelined by injury, the Timberwolves maintained their dominance over the Nuggets.

Although Nikola Jokic's team managed 20 points in the final quarter, it wasn't enough to chip away at the deficit accumulated earlier. Denver's defense continued to struggle, allowing Minnesota another high-scoring quarter, tallying 24 points and solidifying their lead.

Despite a valiant effort, Nikola Jokic's 16 points weren't enough to propel the Nuggets to victory. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for a dominant 54-point performance, leading the Timberwolves to a convincing road win.

Leading the series 2-0, the Timberwolves now head back to Minnesota with a golden opportunity. Not only could they clinch their first second-round series win in two decades, but they also have a chance to unseat the defending champions.