NBA News: Lebron James had a postgame dinner with Anthony Davis

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 23 Dec 2018, 16:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and will be eligible for a supermax deal this summer. Will he take the deal or ask for a trade?

This is the hottest question in the NBA right now!

Davis went for a dinner with Lebron James after Pelicans lost to the Lakers on Friday, according to Yahoo Sports.

Below is what Davis Told Yahoo Sports:

"I'd take legacy over money. I want to have a legacy."

"All the people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

Meeting Lebron for dinner does not necessarily mean that Davis is going to lakers, because we know that the two players are in good touch with each other and maintain a healthy relationship. But this dinner is an indication that Anthony is considering pieces of advice right now, and is not sure if he will stay with Pelicans or not.

Davis has mentioned that he wants to build a legacy, so that means the super-max deal is not something he would be considering right now.

He would find the best place where he can create his legacy and that according to me, is in Los Angeles. He is no way doing it in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Below is what Lebron James had to say after the dinner when he was also blamed of tampering:

"Come on, guys, this is not rocket science. These are great players. Absolutely. I would love to play with a lot of great players. That is just who I am. People get caught up in bunches sometimes when they wish they could control what you say, and they can't control me, at all."

Anthony Davis' decision can completely change the dimension of the NBA, and we are in for a lot of Buzz in the future.

Let us know in comments what do you guys think of the situation!

Advertisement