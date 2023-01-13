Report: Victor Wembanyama’s camp draws attention from New Orleans Pelicans for 2023 NBA draft

International prospect Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the top prize of the 2023 NBA draft. The 7-foot-4 big man has plenty of franchises hoping for lottery luck.

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Wembanyama was projected to be one of the first two selections in the upcoming NBA draft. But after taking the floor for the first time during his international season playing for the Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama has been a walking highlight machine.

Wembanyama has done everything on both sides of the floor, from emphatic rejections to highlight dribbling sequences. He has the tools to be a lethal floor spacer with a smooth shooting stroke. There's going to be no shortage of NBA organizations that believe Wembanyama could be a franchise-alerting piece.

One of the many teams that have shown interest in Wembanyama is the New Orleans Pelicans. According to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans spent time overseas getting to know Wembanyama.

“The Pelicans had personnel in France,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said. “They spent some time talking to Victor’s people. In fact, Victor’s people – I don’t know how often the Pelicans have been there, but they sought it out.

“Victor has made it very clear, on the record as well, that there is no wrong team for him. He is not – I think his exact quote was, ‘There is no wrong team.’ He is absolutely presenting the front that no matter where it is, he feels like he’s going to be a good fit there.”

Victor Wembanyama drawing plenty of interest in NBA draft circles

It should come as no surprise that NBA teams are doing their homework on Victor Wembanyama. The recently turned 19-year-old has the tools to be a superstar at the NBA level.

Wembanyama is a generational prospect combining elite measurments with remarkable fluidity on the court. He has the two-way potential to be a unique talent, especially with an outside shot that is developing rapidly.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Watched Victor Wembanyama practice yesterday along with some NBA folks. Really interesting behind the scenes peek at his team situation. Amazing how effortless everything looks for him. Watched Victor Wembanyama practice yesterday along with some NBA folks. Really interesting behind the scenes peek at his team situation. Amazing how effortless everything looks for him. https://t.co/noX5BPU8JY

The New Orleans Pelicans have found themselves in an interesting position for the 2023 draft. New Orleans (25-17) has been one of the top teams in the Western Conference. But due to trade conditions from the previous Anthony Davis trade, the Pelicans own the rights to swap first-round picks with the LA Lakers (19-23) in the draft.

That means that the rich could get richer as New Orleans has a shot of adding Wembanyama to their already impressive roster. In league play this year, Wembanyama is averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per game. He's shooting 48.1%, including 28.2% from 3-point range.

