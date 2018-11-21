×
Reports: Wizards open to trading anybody on the team, including John Wall and Bradley Beal

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    21 Nov 2018, 08:20 IST

Bradley Beal and John Wall
Bradley Beal and John Wall

What's the story?

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as Washington Wizards continue to struggle, the franchise is giving hints that everybody on the team is available for a trade, including John Wall and Bradley Beal.

In case you didn't know...

Washington Wizards have started the season poorly, with a 6-11 record. Having such a record with a team having players like John Wall, Bradley Beal and Dwight Howard is a clear sign of a roster not working together. If Wizards continue this horrible run, they will have to trade even their best assets, John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Wizards have previously not involved these two in the trade talks even when negotiating for Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard. But seeing the washout of the team, they will have to start rebuilding the team from scratch.

The heart of the matter

Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre will have a minimal interest in the market. Kelly Oubre has not proved himself much and Porter has still three years left and $81 million left under his contract. So will they be able to bring a third star to the team? I doubt!

Beal is likely to have the best demand among everyone because of his three-point ability and the fact that he is just 25 years old. John Wall has a $207 million contract that will last through the 2022-23 season. It would be a challenging task for the Wizards to trade him.

Coach Scott Brooks is not happy with the team's loss to Portland and Nets. He wants the team to play with more energy and enthusiasm. He said that it is embarrassing to watch the team lose like this.

Scott Brooks is embarrassed by the team's performance
Scott Brooks is embarrassed by the team's performance

Scott Brooks' statement:

"We got to just play with more enthusiasm, more effort, more energy," Brooks told reporters on Sunday night. "It's embarrassing."

What's next?

Wizards stand at the eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. They managed to beat a high-flying Los Angeles Clippers side today. However, they have a very tough stretch of games coming up as they face the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans twice, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers in their next 5 games. Will they be able to discover their lost mojo? Only time will tell.

