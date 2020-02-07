Report: Wizards trade Isaiah Thomas in a three-team deal

The Washington Wizards made their second deal of the day before the NBA trade deadline, trading point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Jerome Robinson. The deal includes a trade by the New York Knicks, with Marcus Morris landing with the Clippers as well. Forward Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick are headed to the Knicks.

Thomas signed with the Wizards in the offseason, as the Wizards knew the All-Star John Wall will most likely not be playing in the 2019-2020 season. After spending most of his time injured with the Denver Nuggets, Thomas has not been the same player since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Boston Celtics. Thomas spent some time with the Los Angeles Lakers, before being traded to the Nuggets.

While initially, it seemed like a decent signing for the Wizards due to their cap space, Thomas only played well in a few games here and there. On the offensive side of the ball, he contributed well in a few games. But when it came to defense, there was not much he could do.

Jerome Robinson was drafted by the Clippers in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft. The Wizards were interested in Robinson during the draft, but the Clippers jumped for Robinson before the Wizards. In his rookie career, Robinson played in 33 games, averaging 3.4 ppg, .6 apg, and 1.2 rpg.

While those numbers may not seem like anything, the Wizards have been deploying rookies and second-year players who have improved. Players such as Garrison Mathews, Anzejs Pasecniks, Moritz Wagner, and more who have played well since their arrival in Washington.

The Wizards already traded for Shabazz Napier who will come off the bench in place of Ish Smith. Robinson will likely not get many minutes, but with Jordan McRae being traded away now, it could possibly open some minutes for him.