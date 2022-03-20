Reports: 8-time All-Star and Kendrick Nunn close to making a return for the LA Lakers, seen working out "extensively" before their game against Wizards

The LA Lakers continued their miserable run in the 21-22 NBA season with a 127-119 loss against the Wizards on Saturday, despite LeBron James' and Russell Westbrook's double-doubles.

The Wizards sealed the game after being down by as many as 16 points. Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding 18 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

While the Lakers' lost the game and have been 3-13 since the All-Star break, there have been a few enocuraging developments regarding their injured players.

Billy Mac of Spectrum Sportsnet reported that 8-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who has been out since February 16th after a mid-foot sprain against the Utah Jazz (106-101), was seen working out extensively before the game on Saturday.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says.

Kendrick Nunn was also seen alongside Davis pre-game on the floor. Kendrick Nunn has been out since January of last year with a bone bruise in his knee.

Stu Lantz of Spectrum Sportsnet added that in the pre-game workout, Nunn was shooting the "lights out".

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Billy Mac says on the @SpectrumSN broadcast that both AD and Kendrick Nunn were working out "extensively" before today's game. Stu added that Nunn was shooting the lights out.

Is Anthony Davis' health sustainable?

Anthony Davis has missed around 23% of the games in his career (including the post-season). Davis' health has often been under scrutiny, but more so this season, given his role with the Los Angeles Lakers as their front-man.

Many have pointed to Davis' absence as a key reason for the Lakers' poor performances this season. LeBron James is 37, and he was not supposed to carry the Lakers in his 19th NBA season. Of the 37 games Davis has started this season, the Lakers are 17-20.

Davis has a long history with injuries: ever since his rookie year in the NBA, Davis hasn't played an entire season, ever. Anthony Davis has been out with injuries every single season - from back spasms to shoulder to achilles, and despite his fragile health, has managed to rack up enough achievements to be on the 75th anniversary team.

When taken care of, Davis is lethal on the floor. The 8-time All-Star is also a 4x All-Defensive and has led the league in blocks three times. Davis averages 23.8 points per game and 10.2 rebounds in his career.

Anthony Davis' presence boosts the Lakers' prowess on both ends of the floor. Although he needs to play better given his performances have been subpar even when he has played this season, a fully healthy Anthony Davis is still a walking injury risk.

It is perhaps too late for the Lakers to make a push of any sort, and should probably look to give it all in the play-in tournament next month. Once out of the play-ins, the roster status and availability of players will be key in determining their play-off hopes.

