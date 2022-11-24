Reports: DeMarcus Cousins could join Dwight Howard in Taiwan’s T1 league

DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly negotiating with a basketball team in Taiwan. This means that Cousins will soon be joining fellow former NBA star Dwight Howard in the country's T1 League. According to Taiwan News, "Boogie" is already preparing to move to Taiwan. As of the time of this writing, it's still unknown when Cousins' departure will be and which team he will be joining.

According to a TVBS story, it will likely be a southern Taiwanese squad, possibly the Kaohsiung Aquas or the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks. DeMarcus Cousins might be able to revive his basketball career over there. When Dwight Howard debuted for the T1 League, the big man immediately dominated the game.

Howard's debut was nothing short of exciting as he had 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and nine blocks while securing the victory for his team, the Taoyuan Leopards. He literally looked like the Orlando Magic Dwight Howard. With that in mind, it's not entirely impossible for the Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins to show up in the T1 League.

What happened to DeMarcus Cousins?

During his time with the Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins was considered one of the NBA's top big men at the time. He had a slow start in his first four seasons, however, everyone could tell just how much potential Cousins had. In the 2014-15 season, "Boogie" was finally named an All-Star and continued to play like one until the 2017-18 season.

Cousins' best season was ironically the year he played for two teams. In the 2016-17 season, Cousins spent the first half of the season with the Kings then got traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. During that time frame, "Boogie" averaged 27.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. It was the best all-around performance by Cousins in his career.

Unfortunately, for the big man, he tore his left Achilles tendon on January 26, 2018. It was the injury that changed the landscape of his career. He was forced to stay away from the court for 357 days. When he made his awaited return in the 2018-19 season, Cousins was suiting up for the Golden State Warriors. "Boogie" ended up playing only 30 games since he tore his ACL again.

After his second injury, things went south for Cousins. He was traded to five teams in a span of only three seasons. He never returned to his All-Star form and struggled to make any significant impact on the teams he played with. Now that Cousins is planning on playing in Taiwan, fans are hoping to see a resurgence in his career when he debuts in the T1 League.

