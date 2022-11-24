Reports: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley suspended by NBA for next 3 games for shoving Deandre Ayton from behind

Patrick Beverley has been suspended for his scuffle with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

During the LA Lakers' loss to the Suns, Austin Reeves fell to the floor after being rejected at the rim by Devin Booker. Deandre Ayton stood over Reeves and stared him down while there was a stoppage in play. Patrick Beverley did not like that.

As Beverley saw the situation unfold, he ran over and shoved Ayton to the floor from behind. This ignited a scuffle in front of the Lakers' bench that nearly spilled into the crowd. Fans at the Footprint Center showered Patrick Beverley with boos as referees ushered him away.

Beverley was ejected from the game with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Suns won the game 115-105, which put an end to the Lakers' three-game win streak. Devin Booker spoke about the altercation during a post-game interview with 'NBA on TNT'.

"Pat need to stop pushing people in the back man. Push them in the chest."

The NBA have now made their decision on Patrick Beverley's fate. According to Shams Charania from 'The Athletic', Beverley has been suspended for three games. Interestingly enough, Beverley's history of unsportsmanlike activity played a role in the severity of his punishment.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

You can see the clip of the altercation in the video below:

Patrick Beverley's suspension history

Devin Booker's comments about Beverley served a purpose. Just last season, Markieff Morris sustained a long-term injury after being shoved from behind by Nikola Jokic. He missed a total of 58 games with an undisclosed neck injury. Jokic received a one-game suspension for his role in the altercation.

Patrick Beverley has a history of shoving Suns players. He was involved in an altercation with the Suns while playing for the LA Clippers back in July 2021. While the announcers cut to a highlight reel of Chris Paul knocking down a shot, Beverley shoved the Suns guard from behind.

The shove resulted in a one-game suspension for Beverley. It was the first time in a decade that a player was suspended for the opening game of the following season.

Check out the altercation between Beverley and Paul in the video below:

As a result of the latest suspension, Beverley will miss the Lakers' back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Saturday. He will also miss the team's game against the Indiana Pacers on November 28.

Beverley has averaged 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 14 games.

Poll : 0 votes