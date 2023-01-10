Reports: RJ Barrett close to return, could feature for New York Knicks on Wednesday

New York Knicks fourth-year wing RJ Barrett has missed six straight games due to a hand injury. The injury, which has been diagnosed as a right index finger laceration, occurred against Dallas on Dec. 27 and has kept him out since. Barrett appears to be nearing return, though, according to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who recently provided an update on Barrett’s playing status.

"He's real close. He's doing well, so we'll see where he is tomorrow," Thibodeau said.

Barrett’s hand injury initially appeared to be extremely painful. In an interview with Knicks reporter Fred Katz, Barrett later explained just how gruesome his injury really was.

“Spoke with Knicks star RJ Barrett this morning in Toronto. RJ said Luka’s (Doncic) hand isn’t what caused his laceration. RJ’s left hand knocked into his right one, which dislocated a finger in his right hand. When it dislocated, the bone cut through his hand. He got six stitches, which are still in,” Katz said.

However, Katz added that Barrett was already working out and shooting so he wouldn't need too much time to get back into game shape.

“Barrett said he’s seeing the doctor later this week and expects to get the stitches removed then. Sounds like he won’t need much of a ramp-up time to get his conditioning back. He’s been working out, and shooting. Just needs the stitches to come out,” Katz said.

The Knicks have gone 4-2 over their last six games without Barrett and now sit at 22-19 and seventh in the Eastern Conference. However, New York will surely be happy to welcome back their third-leading scorer.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 42.7% shooting this season.

The Knicks’ next game will be on Wednesday against Indiana. It remains to be seen if Barrett will be available by then.

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Knicks’ second-half collapse versus Milwaukee

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks had a great opportunity to win their fifth straight game on Monday night against Milwaukee. The Knicks were leading by as many as 17 points before the Bucks stormed back in the second half to win 111-107.

This came despite a career-high scoring night from Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who finished with 44 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Following the game, Tom Thibodeau spoke about the Knicks’ disappointing second-half collapse.

“I think we didn’t close the third out well and then the start of the fourth same thing, so that’s probably the biggest thing,” Thibodeau said.

Milwaukee was led by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. At the same time, veteran guard Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds and five assists.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 26-14 and third in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, New York fell to 22-19 and seventh in the East.

