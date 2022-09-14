"Rest well Rock", "Sh** is a** man" - Former NBA Champion and Lou Williams among athletes mourning the loss of rapper PnB Rock

Lou Williams' summer hasn't gone very well as he still hasn't signed a contract with an NBA team. Besides his professional life, the 17-year veteran has also had some personal problems as he recently lost one of his friends.

Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, was a rapper who died Monday. The rapper was shot while eating at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend.

The rapper was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Lou Williams posted a heartfelt image on his Instagram profile (Image via louwillville / Instagram)

Williams shared a photo with PnB Rock on his Instagram story with the caption, "Rest Well Rock" and a broken heart emoji.

The picture Williams posted on his Instagram was taken in 2018 during the LouWillVille Memorial Day Weekend pool party in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aside from Williams, several other athletes mourned PnB Rock's death.

Genius @Genius RIP PnB Rock, gone too soon 🕊 RIP PnB Rock, gone too soon 🕊❤️ https://t.co/2AXR3TmL4E

DeSean Jackson, an NFL free agent, also took to Instagram to mourn the death of the rapper. Here is the caption that he posted:

"Man good n***a!! This sh** gotta stop."

Jackson also said that Los Angeles isn't safe. According to reports, there has been a surge in robberies in the area where the rapper was killed.

J.R. Smith, a former NBA champion, also expressed sadness on his social media profiles. So has Chris Eubank Jr., a boxing star.

The boxer said it is crazy that so many young black artists die so frequently every year. He also pointed out that no other culture has its artists getting killed that often.

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr Its so crazy how we’re living in a society where its normal for young black artists to die every year all year round. This doesn’t happen in any other culture!! White, Asian, Indian, Latin… no other culture has established artists getting killed like this!! WHY US?? RIP PnB Rock Its so crazy how we’re living in a society where its normal for young black artists to die every year all year round. This doesn’t happen in any other culture!! White, Asian, Indian, Latin… no other culture has established artists getting killed like this!! WHY US?? RIP PnB Rock

Lou Williams' NBA career so far

With no contract yet, Lou Williams' offseason hasn't been what he would have hoped for. However, there is still a good chance that he will be signed very soon.

Williams is a 6-foot-1 guard who is one of the best bench scorers of all time. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021-22, where he averaged 6.3 points on 39.1% shooting.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner didn't have a great season with the Hawks. However, there is no doubt that many teams could use his services. He is a great scorer and a decent playmaker, and could be a difference maker for the right team.

Williams will turn 36 in October and still has a few good years ahead of him. He has averaged 13.9 points over his career.

