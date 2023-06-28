Restricted Free agents NBA 2023 Offseason: Austin Reaves, Cam Johnson and all other RFAs

NBA free agency is set to begin on June 30. Teams will start spending and contract offers will be bigger than ever as the cap goes up. The NBA offseason is already underway with trade rumors and players opting in and out of their contracts.
Another big piece of this NBA summer will be restricted free agents. Those are the players who can receive offers from other teams and their current team has the right to match the offer to retain the player. Teams must give them the initial offer sheet before free agency begins to be eligible to match.
Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers and Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets are two of the biggest names in restricted free agency.
The Lakers already gave Reaves the qualifying offer so they have the right to match. He will be a huge target this offseason. He may have to take less money to return to LA.
The Lakers do not have the cap flexibility. A team with cap space like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs could offer Reaves a huge deal after his impressive playoff production.
The Lakers also gave the qualifying offer to Rui Hachimura, making him a restricted free agent. Hachimura may be hard to retain as well, as his agents may demand $20 million per year.
Johnson is a great two-way wing who played well for the Nets after being traded from the Phoenix Suns. He will get a big offer. The Nets will likely match it and bring him back. Brooklyn has some upcoming flexibility as a lot of its big contracts are expiring soon.
Other notable restricted free agents this offseason
Grant Williams - Boston Celtics
Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets
P.J. Washington - Charlotte Hornets
Coby White - Chicago Bulls
Ty Jerome - Golden State Warriors
Omer Yurtseven - Miami Heat
Nickeil Alexander-Walker - Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul Reed - Philadelphia 76ers
Jock Landale - Phoenix Suns
Cam Reddish - Portland Trail Blazers
Matisse Thybulle - Portland Trail Blazers
Romeo Langford - San Antonio Spurs