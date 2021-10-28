Revisiting the 3 major injuries of Anthony Davis' NBA career so far

One of the most difficult parts of the game of basketball is injuries. It's never fun for players or fans when a specific individual suffers a setback and has to miss an extended amount of games. Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has become one of the most lethal two-way forwards in the entire league. Unfortunately for Davis, he's become a bit injury-prone throughout the course of his career.

When Anthony Davis is at full health, he's one of the most dangerous players in the NBA. There's no denying the talent that Davis has, as he has the ability to takeover a game at any moment with his impact on both sides of the ball. But there's been a cloud hovering over Davis throughout his career, as he's earned a reputation for finding himself on the injury report. Davis has only played more than 70 games twice during the last nine years of his career. The graphic below demonstrates how Davis has had to deal with a number of nagging injuries during his time in the NBA.

It's never fun to see a superstar having to miss so many games while dealing with a number of various injuries. When it comes to Anthony Davis, there's no underestimating just how important he is to a team's success. Davis went on to only play in 36 games for the Lakers last year. Fans will only hope he can turn it around and have a full slate of games on the court. Let's take a look at some of the notable injuries that Anthony Davis has had to deal with throughout his basketball career.

Three serious injuries that Anthony Davis suffered during his career

#3 2013-2014, Fractured hand

A young Anthony Davis dealt with a fractured hand during the 2013-14 season.

After dealing with a number of nagging injuries throughout his rookie season, Anthony Davis looked ready to finally have himself a healthy season with the New Orleans Pelicans in year two. Unfortunately that didn't happen, as the injuries would start to add up. Davis would go on to have a great year, earning himself a spot on the All-Star team, but he would suffer a fractured hand that would lead to him missing seven games. Later in the year he missed a number of games while dealing with a shoulder sprain and dislocating his finger.

#2 2012-13, Ankle

Anthony Davis went on to deal with a number of injuries during his rookie season in the NBA

There was plenty of hype building around the rookie year for Anthony Davis. After being selected first overall, many were hoping that Davis would have himself a big year in New Orleans. Unfortunately for Davis, it would be the beginning of a long career of nagging injuries. He suffered a "stress reaction" to his ankle during the early portion of the season that would keep him out for 11 straight games. Later in the year he suffered a sprained left shoulder, which was then eventually followed up by a MCL sprain in his knee. He would play a total of 64 games that year.

#1 2015-2016, Shoulder and knee

Anthony Davis suffered a number of serious injuries during the 2015-16 season

As the injuries began to pile up throughout his career in New Orleans, many were waiting for Davis to put together a full season without missing any games. Unfortunately for Davis, that season would not be in 2015-16. At the time it would go down to being a career-low in games played at 61. Davis missed games during the early portion of the season due to a variety of injuries. The most notable came when Davis was ruled out for the season after suffering a left knee injury and a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

