Revisiting Giannis Antetokounmpo's 5 highest-scoring double-doubles from the 2021 NBA Playoffs run

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history and has staked his claim to a bonafide NBA legacy by helping the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 51 years. While doing so, he produced some scintillating performances, especially through the Playoffs, as the Bucks got past the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in two entertaining playoff series.

Giannis averaged 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists through the 21 playoff games he featured in this year. This obviously included some memorable double-doubles, including a 50 point performance in game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. In this article, we look at the five highest scoring double-doubles that he produced.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Five highest scoring double-doubles that Giannis Antetokounmpo produced

Overall, out of 21 NBA Playoff matches, Giannis produced a total of 7 double-doubles. Three of them came against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals when his team needed him the most. Two of them came against the Brooklyn Nets, who struggled with multiple injury concerns in the Semifinal series, while the other two came against the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Without further ado, we look at the five highest double-doubles that Giannis Antetokounmpo had during the 2021 NBA Playoffs:

#5 26 points, 14 rebounds, vs. Phoenix Suns

After losing both of the first two matches of the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks needed a commanding comeback to change the outcome. The likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday came in good but it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who stole the show in game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

Giannis was not given regular shots but his all-round display ensured that the Bucks’ other players were able to find good shots as well. Giannis finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists while shooting at almost 65% from inside the arc.

#4 26 points, 18 rebounds, vs. Miami Heat

Both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday had their struggles through the Playoffs. Both came good when their team needed them the most. However, in the series against the Miami Heat, Giannis was by far the best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster.

The Bucks lost the game by 13 points as Giannis struggled with his field goals and free throw shooting in particular. However, he was everywhere else, and had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists despite only shooting at slightly above 41% overall.

