Rob Pelinka reveals the LA Lakers tried to make moves at the trade deadline: “Ultimately we didn’t find a deal that had a net positive effect for the short-term success of the team and the long term”

The LA Lakers were attempting to make moves before the NBA trade deadline Thursday. After dealing so heavily in the offseason with signings and trades for big names, Los Angeles exhausted most of its options.

Lakers fail to make anything work on the trade block before deadline

According to Mike Trudell, an LA Lakers beat writer for NBA.com, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka attempted moves before the deadline but was unable to bring anything to fruition.

The Lakers’ decision to stand with their current squad is a notion they are accepting their fate for this season. The fundamental issues regarding their roster are causing much more turmoil than anyone could have guessed before the season started.

"Ultimately we didn’t find a deal that had a net positive effect for the short term success of the team and the long term, and those are both things we consider.” Rob Pelinka, on a conference call right now, said the Lakers pursued various ways to improve the team, but: "Ultimately we didn’t find a deal that had a net positive effect for the short term success of the team and the long term, and those are both things we consider.”

After a stunning 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Lakers looked absolutely defeated and disappointed.

Sources have let it be known that Los Angeles never had concrete talks about trading Russell Westbrook. Pelinka was instructed to operate within the confines of his margins in the trade market.

There were apparent deals that were eyeing several potential players. The Lakers were interested in Toronto’s Khem Birch and Chris Boucher as well as Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks.

The Lakers apparently even thought of bringing back their old guard, Dennis Schröder. After declining his $84-million contract extension in Los Angeles in the offseason, Schröder had to accept a mid-level opportunity to play for the Boston Celtics.

The decision to stay with their current roster and move forward with their woes seems to be a good one. Many teams around the league were lurking upon Los Angeles’ desperation over their disappointing season and hoped L.A. would make discounted moves. But the Lakers stood strong, kept their squad as is and are letting the players work out the chemistry amongst themselves.

In what may prove to be a good move, Los Angeles is moving forward knowing they are set until next season. Having LeBron James’ immensely high basketball IQ is always an asset, as he has the ability to coach his team in the ways they need to grow.

A decision like this from Pelinka shows a player like Westbrook, who could admittedly be playing smarter basketball, that his position is safe. These players should be filled with confidence after a decision like this and be open to more words from LeBron going forward.

Each player on the team has their own great intrinsic qualities, but James is easily the highest in basketball knowledge, and his ability to articulate that to just about anybody.

