Rudy Gobert stuffs Zion Williamson, Facundo Campazzo goes between-the-legs for a dime I NBA Highlights

Only two games took place tonight as the Utah Jazz played the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets faced off against the OKC Thunder.

Both matches featured some of the most exciting stars in the league today, which means that there were a ton of NBA Highlights from these games.

With that in mind, we have handpicked some of the best for you.

NBA Highlights: Donovan Mitchell gets shifty with his playmaking, while Denver Nuggets ball-movement leaves the defense in the dust

The he Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102

Both games tonight were close at first but became blowouts by the end. The Denver Nuggets brushed aside the OKC Thunder with a final score of 119-101. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans in similar fashion, with the game ending with a score of 118-102.

The NBA highlights that both games produced ranged from magnificent to downright hilarious. Here are some of them:

What a look from Donovan Mitchell! 👀



The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder both played with a lot of flair during this game. Nuggets rookie Facundo Campazzo had several flashy moves and was a part of multiple NBA highlights, despite only being in the game for 18 minutes.

Will Barton also played with style tonight and had a solid 13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists in just 25 minutes of play during this match.

The clash between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans was incredibly close and went into halftime, with both teams playing some excellent basketball and gathering a plethora of NBA highlights along the way.

However, in the third quarter, the Pelicans stagnated and let the Jazz jump out to a massive lead, something that proved to be fatal for them.

With the New Orleans Pelicans looking to push for the NBA Playoffs, they need to start gathering wins and momentum as soon as possible, or else obtaining the 8th seed will become unachievable for the franchise.

Both games, while not being as fiercely competitive as many had hoped, were still incredibly entertaining. Given the sheer number of NBA highlights that came out of them, fans will likely be looking forward to these teams' next matches.

