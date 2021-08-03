2021 NBA Free Agency: Oklahoma City Thunder to extend aggresive offer to Devonte' Graham

As expected, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the busiest teams in the offseason and they are now eyeing Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham. They had a plethora of picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and they selected all the guards so their interest in Graham does come as a shock.

The Hornets extended an offer to Devonte' Graham so he is a restricted free agent and any offer sheet he gets, the team will get an opportunity to match the deal.

We are extending a qualifying offer to guard Devonte' Graham, making him a restricted free agent.



— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 1, 2021

However, the Hornets might receive an offer they cannot match as the Oklahoma City Thunder, sitting with huge cap space, are looking to grab Devonte' Graham in 2021 NBA free agency with an aggressive offer.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Devonte' Graham might be heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Devonte' Graham (#4) of the Charlotte Hornets

In a surprising report by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Thunder might be pursuing Devonte' Graham of the Charlotte Hornets. The 25-year-old guard might be heading out of Charlotte and Oklahoma City might be his next destination.

With cap space to make things interesting, Oklahoma City Thunder is a team that could extend an aggressive offer sheet to Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Devonte' Graham, rival executives tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enough cap space to make any sort of move in the 2021 NBA free agency market. They are likely looking to acquire Graham as an asset so they can trade him later for a bevy of more draft picks. It could also be a smokescreen to target someone else behind the curtain.

Devonte' Graham averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists in the 2019-20 season after averaging 4.7 points per game the year before. Several NBA players, including LeBron James, felt that he was snubbed for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

— Jayhawk World (@RockChalkWorld) September 19, 2020

Unfortunately for Devonte' Graham, the Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball and along with Terry Rozier's rise, Graham's reps and shot attempts went way down. He dropped to an average of 14.2 points and 5.4 assists in the 2020-21 NBA season, which is why many feel he is on his way out of the Charlotte Hornets.

But the reality is that he won't be getting any significant playing time in the Oklahoma City Thunder as well because GM Sam Presti has flooded the roster with guards.

