2023 NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets looking to move up

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to strengthen this roster in the 2023 NBA draft and are looking to move up in the picking order. The Nets have back-to-back selections at No. 21 and No. 22 in the 2023 NBA draft.

As per ESPN, they are looking to pair up the two picks and trade them for a higher first-rounder.

The Nets have a completely different look after trading away Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden from their initial Big 3. A team that was a favorite to win the championship is now looking to build from the ground up under their general manager Sean Marks.

Marks has previously been in a similar situation and brings a lot of experience to the table when rebuilding a team.

espn.com/nba/insider/in… From ESPN latest mock draft: “The Nets are believed to be exploring trade options, including the possibility of packaging both picks and moving into the late lottery or middle first round.” From ESPN latest mock draft: “The Nets are believed to be exploring trade options, including the possibility of packaging both picks and moving into the late lottery or middle first round.” espn.com/nba/insider/in… This strongly suggests they have someone in mind. You don’t do that just to move up. twitter.com/NetsDaily/stat… This strongly suggests they have someone in mind. You don’t do that just to move up. twitter.com/NetsDaily/stat…

Ideally, the Brooklyn Nets could've considered a complete rebuild. However, the Houston Rockets own the Nets' unprotected 2024 first-round pick. Thus, if the Nets get a lottery pick, they would simply be handing it to the Houston Rockets. The Nets' best option, given this situation, is to move up in the 2023 NBA draft and look to bolster their roster.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly expected to make a strong push to acquire a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Whether or not this happens could dictate their trajectory in the 2023 season.

Could the Brooklyn Nets trade for Damian Lillard?

The Nets reportedly have a genuine interest in trading for Damian Lillard. If they can pull this off, it would make them a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Lillard is currently under contract with the Portland Trailblazers, and he wants and expects to be back in Portland next season. However, Lillard also admitted that Brooklyn and Miami were desirable destinations if he were to be traded in a hypothetical scenario.

Lillard has a good relationship with the Nets' player Mikhal Bridges. On occasion, Lillard has referred to Bridges as his favorite small forward in the league and has been seen working out with him. Lillard also attended the Nets’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and hung out with Bridges after the game.

Erik Slater @erikslater_ Damian Lillard's response when asked which of the Heat, Knicks, Celtics, or Nets he wouldn't mind being traded to:



Miami and Brooklyn.



“Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.” Damian Lillard's response when asked which of the Heat, Knicks, Celtics, or Nets he wouldn't mind being traded to:Miami and Brooklyn.“Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.” https://t.co/UZEy6cvqIp

With a mutual interest in a potential trade, the Nets-Lillard pairing cannot be overlooked. Brooklyn has the necessary assets to make this trade attractive for the Portland Trailblazers, thanks to the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades.

The Brooklyn Nets have unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, along with a 2028 pick swap. That gives them a lot of room to package an attractive trade deal for Damian Lillard.

