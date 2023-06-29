2023 NBA Free Agency- Max Strus attracting attention from Pacers and could make $48 million

Fresh off his 2023 NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat, shooting guard Max Strus could be in line for a big payday in free agency. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are one team that has made their interest in Strus known. Stein said that the Pacers, who have more than $30 million in cap space, could offer the sharpshooter a deal worth around three years, $48 million:

“Multiple rival clubs indicated Wednesday that Strus is increasingly likely to command a contract that starts higher than the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams when free agency legally begins Friday at 6 PM ET. And one of those teams, league sources say, has revealed itself,” Stein wrote.

“Sources tell The Stein Line that the Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Strus in the $48 million range.”

Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 3-pointers per game on 41.0% shooting over 80 games this past season. The Heat are not expected to retain him as they are reportedly prioritizing re-signing free agent point guard Gabe Vincent.

Strus would likely provide a shooting boost as well as a valuable veteran presence on a young Pacers team trying to take the next step. Indiana finished just 35-47 (11th in the Eastern Conference) this past season.

Max Strus expected to have several suitors in free agency

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus

It appears that the Indiana Pacers will be facing some stiff competition in their pursuit of Max Strus. ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently said that Strus is generating a surprising amount of free agency buzz:

“The amount of Max Strus buzz right now is ridiculous,” Lowe said. “Max Strus is getting the midlevel exception … All those teams are scared that someone with cap room is gonna beat that offer.”

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are two of the other top suitors for Strus:

“Signing (Harrison) Barnes could hurt other leading Indiana targets, such as Williams and Heat swingman Max Strus, sources said, who could also both be in play for Orlando and Detroit, depending on what the Pistons achieve,” Fischer wrote.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson added the Chicago Bulls as another team targeting the sharpshooter:

“Indiana, Detroit and Chicago are expected to be among the suitors for Max Strus when free agency begins at 6 p.m. Friday,” Jackson wrote.

So, it looks like Strus could be a hot commodity come the start of free agency.

