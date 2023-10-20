$215 million star Zach LaVine's Bulls' future hinges on team's record at deadline: reports

Zach LaVine's rumors continue to stay relevant ahead of opening night. He was linked to numerous teams last offseason before he penned a $215 million extension for five years (numbers per Spotrac). However, the Bulls finished the season without a playoff berth in 2022-23. LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, shooting on 49/38/85 splits.

However, those All-Star caliber numbers didn't have much of an impact on the team's results. LaVine also missed just five games all season. The Bulls finished with a 40-42 record, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago won their first play-in game but lost the second to the Miami Heat despite boasting a double-digit lead entering the final frame.

That loss ended their season with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's future in speculation. Numerous fans and critics believed it was time for the Bulls to pull the plug on this core and rebuild. Those rumors are back, which could see LaVine on the market. According to NBA insider Sam Amico, if the Bulls are close to the .500 mark or worse by the February deadline, they could move the two-time Slam Dunk champion.

Zach LaVine could have a bevy of suitors in the market

The Bulls parting ways with Zach LaVine will likely have to do with them recouping assets for their best player. LaVine hasn't underperformed in his tenure with the Bulls, so his market value will remain intact. That also increases the possible suitors for his signature.

LaVine is an efficient three-level scorer. He's known for his abilities as a rim slasher who is comfortable off the ball. That makes him a good fit with several contenders around the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks could be possible destinations for the two-time All-Star.

LaVine will also be a long-term investment for a team trading for him. He has four years left on his deal, with the last year being a player option for $48.9 million. A couple of years later, that number will seemingly look like a bargain, with several superstars likely earning $60 million annually by then.

From the Bulls' perspective, they have the leverage over Zach LaVine in getting a trade done that benefits them, though. It's because of the length of his contract. That means the player might not land with a team he prefers to play for. Damian Lillard faced the same situation this offseason, where he preferred Miami but eventually moved to Milwaukee as the Blazers liked that offer more.