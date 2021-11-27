3 replacements for LA Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel if he's fired by the franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to experience a roller coaster of inconsistent play this year, and head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly on the hot seat. After many had expected the Lakers to be potential NBA championship contenders this year, the team currently finds itself at .500 for the season after 20 games.

After an offseason that featured a number of "headline" moves, including a trade for star guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers have simply struggled when it comes to their production on the court. The team has dealt with a number of injuries, including superstar LeBron James, who has missed 11 of the Lakers' first 20 games. As the Lakers continue to struggle with their play, talk surrounding the team has also gotten louder. In a recent report from NBA analyst Marc Stein, there's a rising buzz in coaching circles that Frank Vogel could be on the hot seat given the Lakers' worrisome start to the season.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



🏀 Jalen Brunson's significant role in Dallas on and off the floor ...



🏀 More around-the-NBA notes and a Major Life Question RE: Thanksgiving ...



All in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: 🏀 Inside the John Wall situation in Houston ...🏀 Jalen Brunson's significant role in Dallas on and off the floor ...🏀 More around-the-NBA notes and a Major Life Question RE: Thanksgiving ...All in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… 🏀 Inside the John Wall situation in Houston ...🏀 Jalen Brunson's significant role in Dallas on and off the floor ...🏀 More around-the-NBA notes and a Major Life Question RE: Thanksgiving ...All in my latest This Week In Basketball column out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… @TheSteinLine reports in his latest newsletter that "there is also rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting on Frank Vogel given the Lakers’ worrisome 10-10 start … given L.A.’s lack of flexibility to make roster changes." .@TheSteinLine reports in his latest newsletter that "there is also rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting on Frank Vogel given the Lakers’ worrisome 10-10 start … given L.A.’s lack of flexibility to make roster changes."twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Who could the Los Angeles Lakers replace Frank Vogel with?

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel could be running out of time in Los Angeles

With the recent report from Marc Stein about the future uncertainty of Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, it appears the team could potentially be looking for a new man in charge. It's still early enough in the year for the Lakers to turn things around, which would most likely result in Frank Vogel sticking with the team for the foreseeable future. Although the team currently finds itself with a 10-10 record this year, the Lakers do have a favorable upcoming schedule of opponents, including matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons.

If the Lakers don't start to put together a stretch of wins, it could be time for the team to move in a new direction. It's often rare for a team to bring in an outside candidate in the middle of the season, but the Lakers do have a number of coaches on their staff that are more than capable of taking over. Here's a look at some potential names to watch out for if the Lakers do decide to move on from Vogel.

#3 Miles Simon

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon

While it would seem like a longshot for Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon to become an option for the Lakers, there's still an outside chance that he will be in the conversation. Simon has the resume and experience to have his name mentioned as a potential candidate. He was a former college basketball standout during his career at the University of Arizona. Simon is entering his fourth year with the Los Angeles Lakers and has been a key part in player development. He has been quickly rising up the ranks in the NBA, including coaching the Lakers' summer league roster the last two seasons. What's even more interesting about Simon is the fact that he's spent time in the past working with Team USA. He could be a longshot for the "promotion" but Simon will be in the conversation.

#2 Phil Handy

Current Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy

There's no denying that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy has quickly become a popular name in the NBA world. Handy is known as one of the top player development coaches in the league and has started to put together an impressive resume on the sidelines as well. He's spent years on coaching staffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors before spending the last couple of seasons as a member of the Lakers. One of the more impressive feats when it comes to Phil Handy is the fact that he has coached in six consecutive NBA Finals.

He's won three championships in his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers. While Handy has never been a head coach, his respect around the league when it comes to players is second to none. Handy had previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2011-2013 seasons, before returning last year to the organization. Handy could become an option for the Lakers, as he would quickly gain the respect of the locker room, which could be notable for a team that features so many veterans.

#1 David Fizdale

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale

If the Los Angeles Lakers were to move on from current head coach Frank Vogel, the leading candidate to replace him would be top assistant David Fizdale. One of the more popular assistants in the league, Fizdale has had plenty of experience as the man in charge going back to his time with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and New York Knicks. Before his term as head coach, he spent time with the Miami Heat as an assistant, including Miami's previous back-to-back NBA Championship runs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fizdale has been around superstar LeBron James for an extended amount of time, which could make him even more of a favorite to potentially take over for Frank Vogel if the Lakers decide to make a change. While Fizdale has had his fair share of ups-and-downs when it comes to his previous teams, this could be the most talented roster he has ever coached. There's no doubt that Fizdale would give the Lakers the best current option within the organization to replace Vogel, as his resume is filled with experience from years around the NBA. Fizdale has built a reputation for his passion to win, and it would be interesting to see what he could do with a veteran team that is looking to get back on the right track.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra