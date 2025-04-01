$5,600,000,000 franchise makes plans to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in blockbuster move: Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the NBA today, but the Milwaukee Bucks have seemingly fumbled opportunities to get him another ring. There have been rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo, and one franchise is already making plans to get "The Greek Freak."

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Brooklyn Nets are positioning themselves as a potential suitor for Antetokounmpo. The Nets have 11 first-round picks from 2025 to 2030, making them a potential trade partner for Milwaukee if they want to start rebuilding.

Lewis added that the Nets are prepared in every scenario possible. If Antetokounmpo stays with the Bucks for one more season, they could add more assets to their roster. If he gets traded elsewhere, there are plenty of options such as Ja Morant, Trae Young, LaMelo Ball or Domantas Sabonis.

The Brooklyn Nets are owned by Joseph Tsai, the chairman of the Chinese company Alibaba. The Nets are currently valued by Forbes at $5.6 billion, mainly due to their proximity to New York City. They went from having no future in the 2010s to a bright one more than a decade later.

In addition to their own draft picks, the Nets acquired their treasure chest of picks via trades. They received one first-rounder each in the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deals, while Mikal Bridges netted them five first-round picks.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, there have been rumblings about the Milwaukee Bucks possibly trading him. He was once linked to the Golden State Warriors before they went with Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.

Damian Lillard's injury makes things harder for the Bucks to convince the two-time NBA MVP to stay. They are still set to make the playoffs, but will be lucky to make it past the first round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo prioritizes winning over loyalty

Amid the upcoming whirlwind of trade rumors this offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly hinted at his priorities in an interview with Andscape back in October 2023. He wants to spend the entirety of his career in Milwaukee, but winning will always be a priority.

"I always envisioned myself to be in Milwaukee for a long time and I always say that I want to play 20 years," Antetokounmpo said. "I want to be like Tim Duncan, like Kobe (Bryant), all those guys that played with one team for a lot of years and won the championship. But at the end of the day, before loyalty, winning comes first. We are judged on winning. I’m a winner, I want to win."

It was high time in Milwaukee back then since they just acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their first season together ended in a first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was hurt in that series, while it might be Lillard's turn this postseason. "Dame Time" has been ruled out indefinitely after getting diagnosed with a blood clot.

