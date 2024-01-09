5 landing spots for Josh Green amid Mavericks guard trade rumors.

Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Green is a potential trade target and has become a name tossed around as rumors swirl as the deadline approaches. Green has contributed to the Mavs bench but could be moved as they attempt an upgrade in the push for the playoffs. However, a move could be tricky.

Green, 23, is a classic three-and-D wing who gets small-scale contracts. He is on a 3-year, $41 million extension signed before the season.

However, due to the extension, Green has a poison pill. This means a team interested in Green would have to use the average annual salary of his total deal ($11.4 million). This contrasts his salary this year, which is just $4.7 million.

This may make it harder to move Green, as some teams may not want to take on the extra salary.

Green is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. The Mavs may take advantage of his current trade value and ship him out. Let’s take a look at where he may land.

Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks

Five potential destinations for Josh Green

If the Mavericks do move Josh Green and a team takes on the poison pill, there are many options where he could land. The young forward has the potential to increase his current production. Here are five potential landing spots.

No. 5 - Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are rumored to be shopping Jonathan Kuminga. Green could be used in a package to acquire Kuminga. Dallas could use the young player’s defensive abilities. He is also averaging double figures in scoring this year, which would be an upgrade from Green.

No. 4 - Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are rumored to be shopping Dejounte Murray. Green could land in Atlanta if the Mavs make a big move for the guard. He could also land in Atlanta if Dallas jumps in a three-way deal where the Mavs acquire pieces from the other teams, and Murray lands on the third.

No. 3 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks need perimeter defensive help and could look to Green for that. They have struggled to guard outside all season, and Green could be an upgrade over someone like Malik Beasley for his defensive prowess.

No. 2 - Indiana Pacers

The Pacers could be looking to add at the deadline. They are emerging as contenders in the East and could look to bolster their roster. They have plenty of pieces like Buddy Hield they could use in deals. They may need more help if Tyrese Haliburton is out for an extended period.

No. 1 - New Orleans Pelicans

The Pels are lingering in playoff contention. They could use a boost to try and ascend the Western standings. Josh Green could be a nice rotation piece to help strengthen their defense and play alongside guys like Herb Jones.