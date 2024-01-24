5 landing spots for Matisse Thybulle amid Trail Blazers' trade rumors.

Matisse Thybulle has seen his name come up in trade rumors. The defensive first wing is being thrown around as a potential piece for the Portland Trail Blazers to deal before the trade deadline. Portland is struggling this season and angling toward a rebuild. The team clarified as much when it traded star Damian Lillard this summer.

The Blazers have no playoff shot and appear ready to keep dealing players to acquire young prospects and draft picks. Thybulle could be one of those pieces sent out in exchange for picks.

Thybulle landed with the Blazers in a four-team trade involving the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets last season. He has played nearly every game this season, usually coming off the bench.

Thybulle is making $10.5 million this season. He is due $11 million next season and $11.5 million the year after in the final year of his current contract, which is a player option.

Thybulle is averaging just 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He has been efficient in his limited offensive attempts. He is shooting 41.5% on 4.6 attempts per game.

Thybulle is still an attractive piece for a team that needs to bolster its defense. Let’s take a look at five teams that may fit those criteria.

5 teams that could land Matisse Thybulle

Here are five possible landing spots for Matisse Thybulle. These teams are all contenders looking to add and bolster their depth for the playoff push in the second half of the season.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are making dramatic moves to strengthen their defense. Milwaukee just fired coach Adrain Griffin despite sporting one of the best records in the league and seems poised to keep making more moves.

The team could deal Pat Connaughton and Cam Payne in a potential move for a wing like Thybulle. Payne has fallen out of the rotation and is expendable. His salary, combined with Connaughton's, makes up $12.5 million, which could match Thybulle’s. The Australian would give the Bucks a physical wing to help shore up the holes in their perimeter defense.

#2 LA Lakers

The Lakers are title or bust. They are poised to make moves as they need to climb up the West standings. LA could also use help on defense, as it was just gashed up and down by the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

LA is targeting players like Dejounte Murray. However, the Lakers may look at a defensive wing like Thybulle with some young legs as a secondary move.

#3 Sacramento Kings

The Kings want Kyle Kuzma as a Harrison Barnes replacement. If they strike out on Kuzma, Matisse Thybulle could be an option.

The Kings stink on the defensive outside of Keegan Murray. Thybulle would be a contributing wing to do some of the same things Murray does when he is not on the floor. Thybulle would also be a great player to play alongside Barnes, as he can fill the defensive holes Barnes creates.

#4 Miami Heat

The Heat just traded for Terry Rozier and are always eager to upgrade. Erik Spoelstra is one of the most defensive-minded coaches in the NBA.

Miami could prioritize Matisse Thybulle’s gritty style to match its grinding defensive system. Thybulle could play well alongside Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro, so the Heat would not have to guard the other team’s best ball handler or shooter.

#5 New York Knicks

Speaking of defensive-minded coaches, the Knicks Tom Thibodeau loves defense. The Knicks are eager to make another move after trading for OG Anunoby to challenge for the top of the East.

Matisse Thybulle could give them another wing to solidify the defensive rotation. He fits well in Thibodeau’s style.

