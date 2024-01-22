5 players Pacers could land with Buddy Hield & Obi Toppin as Indiana lists them on trade market.

The Indiana Pacers made a move to stay in contention by trading for Pascal Siakam. Apparently, the Pacers are not done dealing. According to NBA reporter Brett Siegel, the Pacers have made Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin available for trade as the deadline approaches. Both have high potential and could be solid role players on a playoff contender.

The Pacers front office remains aggressive in the transaction market. They are buyers and want more talent, especially since they showed flashes as the best offense in the league when Tyrese Haliburton was healthy.

However, they have said that Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jarace Walker are not available. The other players seem touchable, as the Pacers had no issues shipping out newly signed Bruce Brown.

5 players the Pacers could land with Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin will be a restricted free agent next summer. He has a $9.1 million qualifying offer in the final year of his deal. Hield will be even easier to deal with as he is on an expiring contract. His $19.2 million number will be easy to match with a solid player in return.

Let's look at five players the Pacers can land with Buddy Hiel and Obi Toppin.

#1. D'Angelo Russell, LA Lakers

The Lakers are one of the most eager teams in the market. They want to improve as it is another title or bust season for the aging LeBron James and the franchise.

They have been reported to be making moves and could use a shooter like Hield. They may also be interested in a wing-stopper to add to their defense in Obi Toppin. The Lakers could send back D’Angelo Russell as a point guard to help take over while Halliburton is injured.

#2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are known as sellers of this deadline. Indiana could use a defensive wing like De’Andre Hunter. They could use a package with Toppin or Hield in exchange for the young wing like Hunter.

Indiana could also get involved in a three-way deal where Dejounte Murray is finally dealt with, and Indiana sends Hield and Toppin to Atlanta as part of the trade framework.

#3. Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pels are stuck in the middle of the Western Conference standings. They are looking to improve their depth. Hield, of course, has already spent some time in New Orleans under previous management.

The Pels could want him back as another shooter. Toppin could also be a solid fit as a defense-first wing to boost their bench rotation. Indiana could try to get a defensive wing like Herb Jones back in the deal if they give up picks.

#4. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

The Wizards should be sellers and open to all options at this deadline. They could take Buddy Hield’s expiring if packaged with draft picks.

Indiana could target Tyus Jones as a solid backup point guard for the injured Haliburton. They could also throw in multiple picks if they really want to splurge and try to trade for Kyle Kuzma.

#5. Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers should also be sellers and target draft picks. They are out of contention and have solid pieces to keep dealing with.

The Pacers could go after Malcolm Brogdon. He can return to Indiana and do many things Haliburton does but in a much lesser role as the backup.

