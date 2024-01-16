5 potential deals for Miami Heat amid Kyle Lowry trade rumors.

Kyle Lowry is getting tossed around in trade rumors. Many thought he'd be dealt in the Miami Heat's package for Damian Lillard this summer. However, that move was never made. Meanwhile, Lowry has played well as a replacement point guard this season.

Now, the veteran appears to be on the trade block. According to NBA reporter Brett Siegel, the Heat are shopping Lowry as part of potential trade packages:

“Kyle Lowry has been on the trade block for the Miami Heat dating back to last season. His production for the Heat has been minimal and Lowry is in the final year of his contract. For any team looking to free up cap space in the offseason, Lowry could wind up being a great asset for them since he is making nearly $30 million.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Lowry’s expiring deal could be a tradeable piece for teams looking to free up cap space this offseason. Let’s take a look at five potential deals for him.

Five landing spots for Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are always active in the transaction market. They will try to make a move before the Feb. 8 deadline to bolster their roster for another playoff push. Kyle Lowry would likely be a part of any trade. Let’s see where Lowry could go.

#5, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are actively shopping their players. The Heat could use Lowry to land Dejounte Murray or Clint Capela. They could use another big as their roster lacks size or a true center. Murray would be a splashier addition and give the Heat a ball handler with a ceiling as a higher scorer. He could even be used in a blockbuster deal to land Trae Young.

#4, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs could move Donovan Mitchell if they know he will walk in free agency. The Heat have long wanted Mitchell. Lowry could be used in a package to match salaries to acquire Mitchell.

#3, Washington Wizards

The Wizards (7-32) stink and are already looking to next season. Taking on Lowry’s contract could free up cap space for them this summer. The Heat may also be interested in Kyle Kuzma. The forward could fit into their defensive system, has championship experience and would give the Heat a scoring boost.

#2, Utah Jazz

This trade may have made more sense a month ago when the Jazz (22-20) were not the NBA's hottest team. However, Danny Ainge could realize his team is not actually the contender they appear to be this month.

Ainge could look to sell high on Lauri Markkanen. The Heat could send Lowry, draft picks and a young player with potential like Nikola Jovic to acquire the Finnish shooter who has become an All-Star scorer.

#1, Toronto Raptors

The Raptors may want Kyle Lowry back. He is most known as a Raptor, and it could be a nice place for him to wrap his career. Toronto is on the fringe of the playoffs and has already shown they are dealing as OG Anunoby was sent to New York in late December. Miami could make a move for Pascal Siakam and send Lowry back north of the border.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!