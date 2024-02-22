"$75 million for Klay Thompson": Insider reveals Warriors to face internal tug-of-war for 4x NBA champion

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Warriors have a tough decision to make since Thompson is having the worst season of his career since his rookie year. An NBA insider recently revealed the struggle Golden State will face this summer.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is looking for ways to get the team out of luxury tax problems. They have a chance to do it this offseason because of Thompson's free agency status, as well as Chris Paul's non-guaranteed contract for next season.

Thompson is reportedly looking for an annual salary ranging from $25-30 million, which is probably hard to get due to his age, injury history and performance this season.

"If it's not Golden State, then who is it?" Marks said. "It's hard for me to see a team going out and committing three years, $75 million for Klay Thompson."

If the Golden State Warriors can bring back Klay Thompson at a discounted rate, it's going to be a win for the franchise. The Warriors can fulfill Steph Curry's wish to retire alongside Thompson and Draymond Green. It also gives them the flexibility to sign Jonathan Kuminga to a rookie extension.

However, the Warriors might need to get rid of Andrew Wiggins, who is having the worst season of his career and has roughly $85 million left from his contract. They will prioritize Kuminga and probably offer him a five-year, $131 million extension.

"Probably what you're looking at in Minnesota with Jaden McDaniels," Marks said. "He got five years for $131 (million). You're probably looking at $30 million per year."

Klay Thompson responds to coming off the bench before All-Star break

Klay Thompson came off the bench in the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took Klay Thompson out of the startling lineup in their final game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz. Thompson came off the bench and exploded for 35 points to lead the Warriors to a 140-137 win.

Thompson told reporters that he has accepted the role and used Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs as an inspiration. It was still an adjustment for Thompson, but he felt fresher and better against the Jazz.

"Coming off the bench gave me fresh legs, especially on a back-to-back, that was nice to come in with a fresh, clean slate," Thompson said. "I thought about Manu Ginobili, that guy has four rings and a gold medal, and he came off the bench his whole career. And I don't think anyone looks down on his Hall of Fame candidacy because he's one of the greats."

