Anthony Edwards' alleged texts to Ayesha Howard over unprotected s*x come to fore amid legal battle: Report

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards might be dominating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, but he also has a battle off the court. One of Edwards' past lovers, Ayesha Howard, reportedly filed new court documents in Los Angeles last week, showing alleged texts about unprotected intercourse.

According to Ryan Naumann of "In Touch Weekly," Howard wants an LA Superior Court judge to reconsider a ruling that California wasn't the right state to determine Edwards' child support. The ex-lovers welcomed a daughter in October, named Aubri Summer Howard.

A DNA test two months after Aubri was born determined that the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar was the father. However, "Ant-Man" made headlines when it was alleged he didn't want anything to do with his daughter and just wanted to know how much he had to pay for child support.

One of the latest allegations in the saga between Howard and Edwards was a text exchange about unprotected sex. It showed that the Timberwolves guard allegedly didn't want to wear a condom.

Here's part of the alleged exchange posted by Naumann:

"You don’t like condoms?" Howard asked.

"I do but not those ones," Edwards replied.

"Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you too but I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I (redacted) with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone," Howard responded.

"Ian (redacted) nobody raw. I gotcha," Edwards texted back.

Ryan Naumann also reported that Ayesha Howard moved to California before her daughter was born in October. She allegedly met Anthony Edwards in Georgia, but the state doesn't have the best child support laws, unlike California.

Edwards' representatives reportedly managed to convince the judge that Howard planned on getting pregnant with the basketball star. His lawyers pointed to Howard tracking her ovulation cycle, alleging that the pregnancy was all part of her plan to game the system and gain financial security from the NBA star.

He has yet to comment on the matter, with the Timberwolves one win away from returning to the Western Conference finals for the second straight year.

How many kids does Anthony Edwards have?

How many kids does Anthony Edwards have? (Photo: IMAGN)

Anthony Edwards has had several paternity tests over the past years and has had allegations of not wanting to be present for his children. But how many kids does "Ant-Man" have?

According to Marca, Edwards has four children with four different women. His first daughter, named Aris Ariel, was born in September 2023 to Daja Carlyle. She and Edwards have reached a settlement regarding how much child support the Timberwolves star pays.

As per the same Marca report, Edwards allegedly fathered a son named Amir a month later with a woman named Ally D. The status of the situation is unclear because "Ant-Man" hasn't publicly commented on it, though a censored DNA test named him as the father.

Anthony Edwards also has a daughter with his longtime partner Shannon Jackson, more famously known as Jeanine Robel. They named her Aislynn, and Edwards even left a game at halftime to witness her birth. His daughter, Aubri Summer, is his youngest.

