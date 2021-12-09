Ben Simmons trade rumors: Luka Doncic reportedly among the players interested in playing with the enigmatic point guard

Attention continues to surround the situation between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons as the NBA season continues. The star has held firm on his stance of demanding a trade. As the trade deadline inches closer, the buzz surrounding a potential Simmons trade is only going to increase.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard had an interest in playing alongside Ben Simmons. After a report Wednesday, it looks as if Lillard isn't the only one intrigued by the idea. According to a report from Philadelphia 76ers writer Austin Krell, it appears Luka Doncic is also interested.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell Luka Doncic is among the players to have expressed interest in playing with Ben Simmons, per source. That interest extends all the way back to the summer. Luka Doncic is among the players to have expressed interest in playing with Ben Simmons, per source. That interest extends all the way back to the summer.

The report from Krell brings light to the idea that Luka Doncic has been interested in playing with Simmons since the summer. The revelation of another potential suitor for the disgruntled player is a new development in the Simmons saga.

Doncic has been one of the NBA's most dominant players since entering the league with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

With the contract Simmons has, it would require some creativity for the Mavericks to attempt to pull off a deal.

Simmons is one of the most versatile players in the NBA. At 6-foot-11, Simmons has the size and playmaking ability to be a dynamic threat in transition with superior passing vision. He's also one of the NBA's top defenders, especially with his versatily to defend multiple positions. He's been named to the All-Defensive Team in two of the four seasons he's played.

Any team interested in the 25-year-old would be smitten with adding a defensive weapon like Simmons to its arsenal.

While many star players can have interest in teamming with some of the top players in the game, it also requires some creativity by organizations to make a move realistic. Simmons signed a five-year, $177 million extension in 2019 and was set to make just north of $33 million this year.

Any potential move would also require the Mavericks to have the pieces necessary to interest the Sixers. There's always a chance other teams could be involved in trade talks, but that's usually when things get tricky when it comes to completing a trade. As of now, it looks as if the noise surrounding a Simmons trade from the 76ers is only going to get louder as the trade deadline approaches.

The trade deadline is Feb. 10.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein