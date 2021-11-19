Ben Simmons trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers eyeing Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant for exchange deal, could also opt to pursue James Harden next season

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons regarding a swap deal involving Jerami Grant and Ben Simmons. They are also looking to acquire another forward, a young star and a draft pick in the package.

Here's what Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported recently:

"The team has engaged in ongoing discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire Grant, another forward, a young player, and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, league sources said. One source said power forward/center Kelly Olynyk and second-year swingman Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could be included in a possible deal. However, a source said the Pistons are unlikely to include Bey, a Villanova product, or Olynyk."

According to NBA trade rumors, the 76ers are looking for an All-Star caliber player in exchange for Ben Simmons. They also want first-round draft picks and young players.

No team has been willing to offer that kind of a package, though, as the Australian's market value took a hit after his dismal performance during the 2021 NBA playoffs. He averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 assists, 7.9 rebounds per game but shot only 34.2% from the free-throw line on 6.1 attempts.

Simmons attended a few practice sessions with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, and there was optimism surrounding his return to the lineup. Despite the franchise's best efforts, the guard hasn't suited up yet, citing a lack of mental preparedness to return to the court again.

Nevertheless, the 76ers have fared decently without Ben Simmons, at least when the rest of the stars have been fully fit. They started the campaign with an 8-2 record in the 25-year-old's absence.

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could opt to make a sign-and-trade deal to acquire James Harden next season

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden could enter free agency next season

According to Pompey's report, there are several members of the Philadelphia 76ers who are keen to keep Ben Simmons till the end of the 2021-22 season. That's because James Harden, who is yet to sign an extension with the Brooklyn Nets, could be available in free agency if he declines his $47.4 million player option for next year.

Full James Harden, in part, on his contract extension: “I'm just taking my time with it. You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before… I think this season I just want to focus on winning the championship.”Full @SportsCenter conversation: James Harden, in part, on his contract extension: “I'm just taking my time with it. You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before… I think this season I just want to focus on winning the championship.”Full @SportsCenter conversation: https://t.co/8lQQTYoyyE

The Sixers could look to make a sign-and-trade to send Simmons to the Nets in order to acquire the 2018 NBA MVP. Here's what Pompey's report stated:

"However, several members of the front office are keen on the idea of keeping Simmons this season and pursuing Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for a sign and trade, according to multiple sources."

While the Philadelphia 76ers may be interested in a deal to swap Ben Simmons for James Harden, the same cannot be said about the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Simmons could opt not to suit up for an entire season, the Nets may not view him as a player that would help them stay in contention for the title.

This could be a risky move for the Philadelphia 76ers as Simmons' value continues to diminish. If Daryl Morey and co. wish to get the best out of this trade, they should look at players who could be available this season itself as they might end up with the kind of package they are looking for in exchange for Simmons.

