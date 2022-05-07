Best NBA DFS Players to target: Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robert Williams - May 7th | 2022 NBA Season

With two pivotal Game 3 matchups on today's NBA DFS slate, we'll go through the best players to plug into your lineups.

NBA DFS Star Picks

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $6.8k, Fanduel $6.5k)

After Green was ejected in Game 1's victory over Memphis, he logged 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss. He posted six points, seven assists, and ten rebounds. Green is a player capable of producing in every category, and with the series tied 1-1, you can count on him to be wholly involved Saturday.

The Michigan State alumni is a triple-double threat every time he takes the court, and he's very comfortable playing at home. He should see around 35 minutes, barring any foul trouble, as his team looks to take the series advantage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $11.5k, Fanduel $11.0k)

The Bucks' star is the most expensive player on the slate, but he's always a lock to produce a big stat line. He'll also do everything in his power to will his team to victory.

Antetokounmpo has been held to just 38.4% shooting through the first two games of the series, well below his regular season percentage of 55.3%. Still, the Greek Freak will need to take around the 27 shots he took in Game 2.

He's also averaged 11.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists since teammate Khris Middleton went down with an injury in the first round. Look for the two-time MVP to have another monster fantasy game Saturday.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $9.2k, Fanduel $9.5k)

NBA DFS Value Picks

Robert Williams III, Boston Celtics (DraftKings $4.8k, Fanduel $5.1k)

Robert Williams III missed the final weeks of the regular season and returned in the last two games of the first round. In this series, he's gotten more run. He's played 23.5 minutes per game so far to go along with 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks.

The fourth-year big man is a great shot-blocker and interior presence and can post big defensive stat lines from time to time. He isn't getting quite as many minutes as he did during the regular season, but he's worth considering due to his low salary and high DFS ceiling.

Otto Porter, Jr., Golden State Warriors (DraftKings $3.7k, Fanduel $4.1k)

Porter Jr. is a great option if you're looking to save salary. He's played 22.0 minutes per game in this series, chipping in 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

He's only shot 2-for-8, but he is capable of knocking down some threes and getting some easy buckets. Most of his fantasy production in the playoffs has come from rebounds. Look for the veteran forward to give the Warriors solid minutes off the bench in Game 3.

Other NBA DFS options to consider: De'Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $4.3k, Fanduel $5.5k), Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks (DraftKings $4.6k, Fanduel $5.0k)

