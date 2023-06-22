Brandon Miller vs Amen Thompson: Wingspan, height, age, stats, and more compared

The 2023 NBA Draft is here. It will take place tonight at 8:00 pm/ET in Brooklyn, New York. Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the first overall pick.

There have been multiple reports on who will follow Wembanyama in the draft. Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson are two prospects who could be taken second overall.

Miller is expected to be picked ahead of Thompson, but only time will tell. Let’s take a look at how these two prospects compare.

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller was one of the best scorers in the nation during his freshman season at Alabama. The 20-year old was named a first team All-American, SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, and SEC Tournament MVP.

"I witnessed him airball a free throw, too. I always have that up against him. … Him just being old."

At 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Miller is built for the NBA. He is a great shooter, can score from anywhere on the floor and has a high basketball IQ. His 6-foot-11 wingspan makes him an intriguing prospect

Miller also has great range. He averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and shot 38.4% from 3-point range with Alabama. His size allows him to operate from anywhere on the floor. He can defend multiple positions and protect the rim as a shot blocker.

Miller is not the fastest but he can get to the hoop and is a good finisher at the rim. But he will need to get stronger if he wants to become a dominant NBA player.

Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson and his identical twin brother are surging up draft boards. Thompson is projected by some experts to make the top three and get selected ahead of Miller.

He is a 6-foot-6 guard who weighs 214 pounds. The 20-year-old can operate as a point guard and run an offense. He has a tight handle and the athleticism to drive past defenders.

Thompson averaged 16.3 points, 6.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals last season with the Overtime Elite. He also has a 7-foot wingspan. However, he could use some improvement with his shooting.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has great vision and knowledge of the game. He is lightning quick and can be devastating on a fast break. He also uses his athleticism to be a great defender.

