Can Golden State Warriors sign LeBron James after 2023-24 NBA Season? linkup with Stephen Curry explored

LeBron James reportedly decided to stay with the LA Lakers despite teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers attempting to trade for the superstar. James will be a Laker the rest of the season. However, many are already speculating where LeBron James could play next season. Could it be with the Warriors?

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season. Some expect him to opt in to not pass on that kind of money. He could also opt in and then ask for a trade.

Others believe James may opt out to have the freedom to choose where he goes. Recent reports say James could re-sign with the Lakers on a new, short-term deal which would raise his salary.

James could also decide to play one last season on a discount after he opts out. This would be the most likely scenario if he chooses to go to Golden State.

The idea of pairing up with Curry would be intriguing. James is also close friends with Draymond Green, which may work in Golden State's favor. The team could also bring back James’ other close friend Chris Paul, who has one more year left on his deal.

The Warriors could have the space to sign James despite constantly being over the luxury tax and in the second apron penalty. The main way to make room for James and a potential massive salary would be to let Klay Thompson leave.

The Splash brother will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If the Warriors do not re-sign Thompson, they would have some ]money to sign James. Thompson is making $43.2 million in the final year of his deal.

The Warriors could also find a trade partner for Andrew Wiggins. He has three years left on his deal and is due to make $26.2 million next season. He and his salary could be moved to make way for James.

Jonathan Kuminga has boosted his trade value this season. The young forward could be stapled together with Wiggins in a tempting package for the Lakers in a potential sign-and-trade if James desires a move north in California.

Both the Lakers and Warriors will have more flexibility in the offseason than they had at the trade deadline. The two could rekindle their trade discussions for a potential blockbuster.

Could LeBron James leave LA this offseason?

LeBron James committed to LA and denied any moves at the deadline. However, this summer may bring a different tune. James can opt out of his player option to enter free agency and make a move for his last season or two in the NBA.

LeBron James is also likely to make his decisions based on his son Bronny James. His oldest son is a freshman at USC and is eligible to enter the NBA draft this summer.

Bronny has not played at an elite level and USC hasn't been great either. However, Bronny may still get drafted by a team hoping to lure LeBron James along with him.

LeBron has long said he wants to play at least one season with his son Bronny. Whichever team drafts Bronny could be the frontrunner to secure LeBron’s services next season.

