Cavaliers trade rumors: 3 targets for Cleveland amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

Despite enjoying some success, there are still some Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors going around the league and they are mostly centered on All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. With the NBA's trade deadline coming up in less than a month, these rumors are only going to pick up.

The Cavaliers are currently sixth in the East with a 22-15 record and Mitchell is a huge reason for that as he has averaged 27.2 ppg, 5.7 apg, and 5.3 RPG through 27 appearances. Furthermore, there haven't been any reports that either Mitchell or his team's front office wants to move on from one another.

It is difficult to see an actual trade taking place for Mitchell at the moment considering his team's success and his contributions to it. However, this does not mean that they can't probe the trade market for an opportunity to improve.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, the fact that Mitchell already turned down an extension and will reportedly leave in free agency should be a good reason for them to at least explore a trade. As such, here are three players the Cleveland Cavaliers can target via trade.

3 targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers amid Donovan Mitchell trade rumors

#1 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler could give the Cavaliers a veteran leader

In this hypothetical scenario, the Cavs exploit the Heat's interest in acquiring Donovan Mitchell by acquiring Jimmy Butler. However, a one-to-one trade will not work from a financial standpoint so the Cavs can add someone like Dean Wade.

In exchange, the Heat will need to sweeten the deal by including picks. A first-rounder from 2026 or 2027 plus some pick swaps should do the trick. If this trade somehow happens, the Heat will get a better offensive weapon while the Cavs get a veteran star who can mentor Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and their other young guys.

Furthermore, by adding draft capital, the Cavs give themselves other trade assets to help them improve further.

#2 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro is likely at the center of any packages the Heat put together

Sticking with the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro is most likely at the center of the trade package they are trying to put together for Donovan Mitchell. They have already shown that they are willing to trade him when they were pursuing Damian Lillard so it makes sense that he'll be the the biggest asset they are dangling once again.

Tyler Herro is three years younger than Donovan Mitchell and while that is a small difference, it does mean that he is closer in age to the Cavaliers' younger stars. This also means that Herro is a much better-fit timeline-wise. Trading for Herro might push their championship aspirations back by a few seasons as he develops along with Garland and Mobley but once all three enter their prime, they could be a force to be reckoned with in the East.

Furthermore, this trade can also help the Cavs maintain some financial flexibility in the future. They won't need to worry about Mitchell enticing Mitchell to stay beyond the 2025 season and can use the money they save to acquire other assets or keep the ones they already have.

For this trade to work, the Heat will need to add a couple of salary fillers but that should not be a problem for them if that means they finally get to acquire that third star to lineup next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

#3 Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges could be traded once again

It was once reported that both New York-based franchises were interested in acquiring Mitchell from the Cavaliers. However, with the recent OG Anunoby trade and the immediate success that the Knicks have enjoyed because of it, they might be less likely to make another huge trade before the deadline.

This leaves the Nets as the only other team looking to pursue Mitchell. This means that Mikal Bridges will likely be on the move again. Bridges is the only real asset that the Cavs should consider if the Brooklyn Nets come calling.

He will be an upgrade on defense and he has also shown in the past that he can share the court with a ball-dominant player so he fits what the Cavs already have. However, the Nets will need to add one or two more players to make the salary work.