Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston predicted to offload Anfernee Simons for big man duo

Former Portland Trail Blazers star Anfernee Simons was shipped to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday last week as the 2024 NBA champions grappled with the challenges of the second apron. However, rumors suggest that Boston is just a quick stop for Simons.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, Boston is exploring trade opportunities for Simons as they aim to dump his expiring $27.7 million contract to get roster flexibility and keep big man duo Luke Kornet and Al Horford.

“Looking to continue shedding salary, the Celtics have explored the idea of flipping Simons’ $27.7 million expiring contract, according to league sources,” the report wrote.

“In such a move, they would be aiming to accomplish two organizational directives Brad Stevens emphasized after the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday: regaining more roster flexibility and setting up a path to retain free agents Luke Kornet and Al Horford,” it added.

According to the report, a possible trade of Simons would allow them to be under the second apron, while retaining the services of Horford and Kornet, who have been rotation pieces in the past two years.

Boston is currently navigating all options to retain their core for next year, bannered by Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, following the Achilles injury to superstar Jayson Tatum. Earlier, the team traded sharpshooting big Kristaps Porzingis in a three-way deal that brought them power forward Georges Niang.

After winning the title in 2024, they lost in the second round against the Indiana Pacers, who advanced to the NBA Finals.

Celtics active in the trade markets with other players on the trading block

After a couple of trades, the Boston Celtics are expected to continue being active in the trade market, which can include not just Simons but also newly acquired Georges Niang and shooter Sam Hauser, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.

According to Robb, Boston will be exploring every avenue possible to get out of the second apron, possibly using Niang and Hauser as trade chips.

“League sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are expected to remain active in the trade market while retooling their roster. The team is expected to explore their options with newly acquired talent like Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang and other parts of the roster including Sam Hauser,” the report said.

The Celtics are expected to continue competing for a title next year, despite not having Tatum on their roster.

