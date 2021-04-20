Charlotte Hornets get LaMelo Ball boost, star rookie expected to return soon

LaMelo Ball could be back in a Charlotte Hornets uniform soon, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The rookie guard has missed 15 games so far due to a fractured right wrist.

Wojnarowski wrote:

“There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN.”

An encouraging sign: LaMelo Ball doing a workout (lefty, with cast on his right hand) pic.twitter.com/d4X7jiXemW — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) April 11, 2021

This latest development is welcome news for Charlotte Hornets fans, who were rewarded with the exciting rookie in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball was the leading candidate to win the Rookie of the Year honors before he was injured on March 20 during an LA Clippers game.

It was initially believed that LaMelo Ball would be out for the rest of the regular season and would see action in the NBA Playoffs if his team made it that far.

This was later refuted by Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak, who believed that the third pick of last year’s draft could make a comeback sooner rather than later.

Kupchak said:

“We don’t know if LaMelo is out for the season or not. There is a possibility (of Ball playing again), just based on other players who have had this injury, that maybe he does come back for some portion of the year.”

Charlotte Hornets clear LaMelo Ball for basketball activity

Will Barton #5 drives against LaMelo Ball #2

The Charlotte Hornets earlier released an official statement with an update on the status of LaMelo Ball.

“The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Additional updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate. Ball sustained a fractured right wrist during the Hornets game against the LA Clippers on March 20.”

LaMelo Ball has been cleared for individual basketball activity. He has recorded 20 pts, 5 reb & 5 ast in a game 8 times. That is tied with Carmelo Anthony for the 3rd-most by a teenager all-time. He only trails LeBron James and Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/UvPPrqScwD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2021

Since the injury to Ball, the Charlotte Hornets have done an admirable job keeping the ship from sinking, even with other key players getting sidelined as well.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-28 record. They are doing their best to keep the Indiana Pacers, the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls from taking their spot.

Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.

