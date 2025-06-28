Clippers Trade Rumors: $90,000,000 'intriguing' asset to add size next to Kawhi Leonard

After an impressive season, Norman Powell is seen to be on the trading block as the LA Clippers look to add size next to two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard. According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Powell, whose five-year, $90 million contract is eligible for extension, will be a top candidate for any potential trade by the Clippers.

In his report, Murray explained that Powell would be like Paul George last season, in which he was extension-eligible but was starting to age and had been dealing with numerous injury issues. Powell missed 22 games last season due to back, hip, and knee injuries in the second half of the season.

“Now, Powell may be in the same position in 2025 that George was in two years ago: extension eligible, on the other side of 30 and entering the final year of a contract while missing at least 20 games in three of the last four years,” the report said.

“Powell may be the most interesting trade candidate for the Clippers, whether that is this offseason or at the February deadline, in what could be their effort to find a difference-maker with size,” it added.

Without George, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, Powell had a career season last year, averaging 21.8 points per game, his highest scoring output in his 10-year career.

Powell also took the cudgels from oft-injured Leonard, who only played 37 games last season. Meanwhile, he became the second option alongside point guard James Harden.

After finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Clippers got eliminated in the playoffs in the first round, losing to the Denver Nuggets in seven games.

Clippers set to talk with Norman Powell for possible extension in July

The LA Clippers will be talking to Norman Powell for a possible contract extension in July as they navigate their future with the former NBA champion.

“Norm extension conversations actually can’t start until July. … At the appropriate time, we’ll sit with Norman and his representative to talk about an extension and what it would look like and how it would fit in the bigger picture,” Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ head of basketball operations, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

A possible extension wouldn't rule out trade deals for him, though. It's expected that the Clippers will negotiate a deal with Powell to retain his value in the trade market this offseason.

