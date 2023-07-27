“Dame was so loyal” - Ramona Shelburne suggests Damian Lillard might expand his trade destinations list

Damian Lillard is still stuck without a new team after demanding a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. ESPN’s NBA writer Ramona Shelburne reported that Lillard’s loyalty to the Blazers may have cost him.

“Dame was so loyal,” Shelburne wrote. “He wanted to put himself in a good position. But he probably just waited too long. Question is does it happen during the offseason or do we wait until February? He may even expand his list of teams he’d be willing to go to.”

Lillard gave Portland a chance in free agency and the 2023 draft to acquire talent to make the Blazers more of a title contender. His waiting may have cost him since other teams went in different directions to bring new players instead of attempting a trade for Lillard.

Many franchises used potential cap space to sign new talent instead of bringing in Lillard. Thus, Lillard’s lingering loyalty and giving Portland one last chance may have resulted in his current limbo situation.

It would be big news if Lillard expanded his trade list. Reports indicate he only wants to play for the Miami Heat right now. Portland has not taken the offer Miami initially offered.

Reports say Miami offered a package centered around Tyler Herro. The Blazers reportedly do not want Herro due to their plethora of young guards. Reports say Miami has yet to budge or offer a counteroffer.

A third team may still get involved to make the deal work. However, as Shelburne reported, Portland could be given a lifeline if Lillard expands his list of desired teams. This could give more leverage back to the team as they try to find a return they deem worthy for Lillard.

If not Miami, where else could Damian Lillard play?

Damian Lillard - Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard mentioned the Brooklyn Nets as a potential landing spot months ago. He is close with new Nets star Mikal Bridges and admires his game. Lillard could also be a good fit on the Brooklyn roster with a nice combination of young talent and veteran role players.

Portland would probably have to take back Ben Simmons and his salary in a potential trade. It would be a risky move for Portland, as Simmons has struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries.

The New York Knicks may also get aggressive and try to bring in Lillard. He could be the centerpiece for a Knicks team that seems to be ascending. Perhaps, Lillard would enjoy being the star in the world’s most famous arena.

If Portland wants to take a chance on James Harden, the Sixers would love to deal him and other pieces in exchange for Damian Lillard. He could be a good fit alongside Joel Embiid.

