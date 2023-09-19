Damian Lillard admits having great chemistry with Heat’s Bam Adebayo by using secret lingo: “Wassup wit my bwaaaa”

The Damian Lillard and Miami Heat flirtation lives on. Lillard recently went on a podcast and discussed his potential chemistry with Heat big man Bam Adebayo. The 33-year-old has previously mentioned how close they are, and it seems that has not changed. The current Portland Trail Blazer demanded a trade to Miami but it still has not been made. The two sides reportedly begun talks again and perhaps Lillard could get moved to play next to Adebayo soon.

Lillard is dropping hints that he wants to play alongside the fellow All-Star. In a clip that is going viral, the point guard was asked which player he has the most potential chemistry with. This was his response:

“I ain’t gonna say it bro, we are going to get something started in here,” Lillard said. “But shout out to my boy, ‘wassup with my bwaa’. You know exactly who I’m talking to.”

It seemed like a shout out to Adebayo as Lillard used a bit of Nigerian slang. Adebayo is of Nigerian Yoruba descent.

Further proving the potential link, Adebayo posted an Instagram story of Lillard’s new album. He added the caption “wassup bwaaa” followed by the eye ball emoji. Lillard then reposted the story and again added the caption “wasup wit ya bwaaa”. It is clear that Lillard wants to play in Miami with Adebayo.

Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat?

The Damian Lillard trade talks have reportedly resumed. The Heat have re-entered discussions with the Blazers. The two remain at a standstill.

NBA reporter Marc Spears is reporting that another potential Eastern Conference team has also contacted the Blazers about a potential deal. He would not disclose which team that may be although many guessed it could be the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks.

Another source said there are multiple teams in both conferences who have tried to trade for Lillard. Sam Amico of HoopsWire is the one who reported more teams may be involved than just the Heat.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst had a bit of a different report. He reported that the Blazers are demanding the Heat give up every possible asset in the deal. Miami seems reluctant to change their initial offer centered around Tyler Herro. They believe they have the leverage since Lillard and his team put out rumors that he only wants to play in Miami and may not report to training camp if traded elsewhere.

Damian Lillard seems poised to eventually be dealt before the season. He clearly does not want to return to Portland and it remains to be seen if the Blazers will give in and trade him to Miami.