NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard prefers to stay on the West Coast if the Portland Trail Blazers decides to move him

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has seen his name go around in various trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches. He has missed the last 17 games after undergoing abdominal surgery. In his 10th season with the Blazers, Lillard has finally shown interest in leaving.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Damian Lillard would prefer to stay on the West Coast if Blazers decided to move him, via @chadfordinsider Damian Lillard would prefer to stay on the West Coast if Blazers decided to move him, via @chadfordinsider.👀 https://t.co/viIs9vR8FI

In the latest episode of “Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board,” Chad Ford discussed some of the rumored trades, including Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and James Harden. As Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey looks to offload Simmons, Lillard is an option to build a team around.

But Ford brought to light Lillard’s preference, saying:

“If Portland hasn’t really liked the idea of Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard deal, what changes over the summer? Maybe Damian Lillard asks out, but I don’t actually think, at least nothing that I’ve heard of, has Damian Lillard insisting that it has to be Philadelphia – that he goes to.

"In fact, everything that I’ve heard is that he would prefer a move to the West coast, or to stay on the West coast if he has a deal.”

Damian Lillard is drawing attention from multiple franchises

When a star like Lillard hits the market, a team owner or general manager will jump at that opportunity. Lillard has drawn interest from many franchises across the league. He played 29 games before getting sidelined, averaging 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Since his absence, the Blazers have gone 8-9, placed 10th in the Western Conference.

With Lillard expected to be out for two months, there is a possibility the Blazers will look to rebuild without their floor general. Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons have often popped up, apart from Ben Simmons, as targets for the Blazers, if Lillard were to leave.

Another franchise that has been linked to Lillard is the New York Knicks. The Knicks (24-28) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. After a strong last season, they’ve not really impressed this time around and a superstar boost is just what the franchise might be seeking.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith If i'm the Trail Blazers I would trade Damian Lillard immediately! If i'm the Trail Blazers I would trade Damian Lillard immediately! https://t.co/e5XnsMPXoH

Despite a sea of rumors around Lillard’s destination next season, there is no clear indication from the Portland Trail Blazers on wanting to part ways with their point guard. He is still an All-Star caliber player and has two more guaranteed years on his contract, with a possible extension coming up.

Also Read Article Continues below

CJ McCollum is back to the Blazers’ rotation, averaging 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists since his return. Without Lillard, the Blazers’ chances look bleak, as they’re currently on a three-game losing streak and struggling to find consistency. They will try to strengthen their roster this offseason, adding pieces around Lillard – provided he is not moved before the trade deadline.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein