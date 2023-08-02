Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Brian Windhorst suggests no team in the league has made a solid offer to the Blazers

Damian Lillard has been one of the hottest players available on the market this off-season. There has been a lot of ruckus surrounding the league ever since Lillard surprisingly requested a trade. Many were shocked by the Portland Trail Blazers superstar's decision, however, many others fully understood his situation and agree that it was finally time to go.

After playing 11 seasons for the Blazers, we might finally see Damian Lillard suit up for another team next season. One of the teams heavily rumored to be Lillard's next destination for a while now is the Miami Heat. Both parties have expressed interest in each other, but no transactions have taken place yet.

With that in mind, there might be a slight chance that Lillard could still play for Portland. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that no team in the NBA has made offers for the Blazers star. Windhorst also noted that even the Heat has fallen silent after all the hype surrounding their potential deal for Lillard.

“As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can’t identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Damian Lillard at this point," Windhorst said. "My belief is that the Heat can’t either.”

Are the Blazers gatekeeping Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard has made his wish to be traded to the Miami Heat public, and the Portland Trail Blazers are well aware of his desire. However, the Blazers are not giving up hope just yet, and they remain open to the possibility of Lillard having a change of heart. The team is taking a patient approach and not rushing into any decisions regarding his future.

Lillard's trade request came to light on July 1, coinciding with the start of NBA free agency. His agent, Aaron Goodwin, subsequently confirmed that the superstar indeed favors a move to Miami.

In response to the situation, Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin addressed the ongoing developments surrounding Damian Lillard. Cronin refrained from disclosing specific details about any negotiations, as the team believes in handling those discussions privately.

Furthermore, Cronin shared that he has not engaged in recent conversations with Lillard since the player expressed his desire to be traded, indicating a current gap in communication between the franchise and their star player. This could be one of the factors why the Blazers are yet to find a solid deal to send Dame away.

