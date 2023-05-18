Damian Lillard trade rumors: Top 5 teams which can sign 7x NBA All-Star if he quits Trail Blazers

The Damian Lillard trade rumors are heating up. On top of the fact that the Portland Trail Blazers failed to secure the No. 1 pick in the draft, the team also failed to make the postseason.

That, combined with the fact that the star guard doesn't seem interested in rebuilding, has Damian Lillard trade rumors back in the headlines.

Of course, it's important to note that Lillard currently has two years left on his current contract. One of which is part of his original four-year deal, while the second is a player option, which he has already decided to exercise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Without further ado, let's look at five Damian Lillard trade rumors should he part ways with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Five Damian Lillard trade rumors that have fans talking

5: LA Lakers

LA Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game 1

It's hard to remember the last time the LA Lakers weren't linked to a big superstar. From talk of DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard in free agency years back, to talk of the team trading for Kyrie Irving earlier this year, the Lakers are always in the mix.

As the team looks to continue their run to the NBA Finals, D'Angelo Russell's impending free agency decision has everyone talking. Depending on how things shake out, the team could look to make a big move for Lillard.

4: Miami Heat

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game One

The Miami Heat currently find themselves up 1-0 over the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference finals rematch. Despite that, it's hard to ignore the fact that the team seems out-gunned. With Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo both going down with significant injuries this postseason, their run has been miraculous.

Whether it's 'Heat culture' that has fueled the run, or the 'Playoff Jimmy Butler effect,' it's hard not to wonder what this postseason could look like if the team had Lillard.

3: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game 7

After a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with a big dilemma on their hands. After firing Doc Rivers, the team seems poised for a big shakeup, fitting right in with the Damian Lillard trade rumors.

Rumors have swirled that James Harden is likely headed back to Houston, however the team could look to take the league by storm with a Lillard and Joel Embiid duo. With a near-superhuman ability to knock down shots in crunch time, could Damian Lillard be the perfect accompanying piece to Embiid?

2: Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game 2

Add the Phoenix Suns to the list of teams tied to Damian Lillard trade rumors. After a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs, the team parted ways with coach Monty Williams.

While that seems to indicate that center Deandre Ayton remains a part of their plans, longtime superstar Chris Paul may not be. Paul currently has two years left on his contract, and while he doesn't provide the same spark he did five years ago, his experience and leadership is priceless.

1: Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need change, and there's no other way to say it. After a disappointing season saw the team fail to make the playoffs, they lost their first-round draft pick over to Orlando.

With VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas on the hot seat, the team still owes the Spurs their 2025 draft pick. As a result, building through the draft seems unlikely without a trade. What they do have at their disposal is DeMar DeRozan, a player who can match Lillard's scoring output in Portland.

Acquiring Lillard will help the team recover from the disappointing tenure of Lonzo Ball, who hopes to be the first player to return from a cartilage transplant. With the assets to trade for him, a dynamic duo of Zach LaVine and Lillard has Bulls fans incredibly enthusiastic.

Do you think any of the Damian Lillard trade rumors will come true, or is all this talk for nothing? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes