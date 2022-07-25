NBA Rumors: Former NBA champion to turn down joining LA Lakers staff under new coach Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers have had a busy summer so far. Their newly appointed coach Darvin Ham is trying to fill out his coaching staff. Rasheed Wallace garnered some interest as a possible candidate for the coaching staff.

Darvin Ham has taken steps to include individuals he has worked with in the past. Ham previously played with and coached alongside Rasheed Wallace, but the latest reports do not suggest a reunion.

The latest reports stated that the four-time All-Star would not be joining the LA Lakers' coaching staff. This puts the LA Lakers back in the market to fill that role.

Ham and Wallace won the 2004 NBA title together when they played for the Detroit Pistons. Wallace was an assistant coach for Ham during his time coaching in the NBA's G-League.

Ham, still in pursuit of Wallace's services, said in an interview:

“Well, we’re working on that. We’re trying to push that line to get him in the fold, he and a few other candidates. But yeah, ‘Sheed was with me when I was a head coach in the D-League and he came out and helped me with my training camp and would come out periodically throughout the season.”

Rasheed Wallace's coaching career started with the Detroit Pistons after he joined them as an assistant coach in 2013. However, following the 2013-14 season, the Pistons did not re-sign Wallace. His most recent coaching role was on Penny Hardaway's staff at the University of Memphis.

LA Lakers' young roster can benefit from former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach

Chris Jent agreed to become part of the LA Lakers' coaching staff earlier this summer. Jent took up his first NBA coaching role in 2003 as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he's had stints with the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings before joining the Hawks.

The LA Lakers have added several young players this summer. The Lakers hope to benefit from the additions of Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown Jr. Chris Jent has helped several young players develop during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. Jent's prior relationship with LeBron James is another factor in the Lakers' favor.

Darvin Ham will have a challenging season ahead and should look for staff that will ease his workload.

