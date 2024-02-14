Daryl Morey, Rob Pelinka discussed short-lived blockbuster LeBron James-Joel Embiid swap idea ahead of trade deadline: Reports

LeBron James is back making headlines. While James appeared in some trade rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline, his team made it clear the King was not leaving LA. However, a recent ESPN report confirmed that many teams tried to lure James away. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that were talks of James being dealt for Joel Embiid.

According to Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey contacted Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to see if he could land James. Morey quickly turned down unless he was willing to give up Embiid.

Morey quickly shut down the conversations saying Embiid was not available either. The conversation happened no matter how brief. This is a common move for Morey. Woj said that Morey also called the Phoenix Suns to ask about Kevin Durant. That conversation went no where as well.

Morey was not done there as he also reportedly asked about the availability of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. He was turned down on both occasions.

The Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James

Golden State Warriors owners and management called the Lakers front office to try and trade for LeBron James. The Warriors attempted to pair him with Steph Curry in what would have been a legendary move.

The Lakers turned it down as they and LeBron James were not inclined to part ways. James has kept up his elite production despite his age. The Warriors are trying to push for a few more titles with their aging roster. Longtime friend of James, Chris Paul, could have been used as a bargaining chip to lure James but the pursuit failed.

According to ESPN, the Warriors made the call on the advice of Draymond Green. Green and LeBron James are friends. James even attended Green’s wedding, but the connection was not enough to make the move.

Green and James also share an agent, Rich Paul. Green sent messages to Paul to try and convince James to consider the move up the coast of California.

The report said that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss referred the Warriors to James’ agent and his management team. She seemed willing to let James decide if he was unhappy in LA and desired a move. James and his team were adamant on staying in LA.

Both teams were somewhat restricted at the deadline. The Lakers made no significant moves as they look forward to the offseason when they can use more of their first-round picks in trades.

The Warriors were restricted by the luxury cap and second apron rules. They reportedly tried to pursue players such as Alex Caruso and Kelly Olynk but could not pull off any deals.

