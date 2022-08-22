NBA Rumors: Dennis Rodman planning to travel to Russia to aid in Brittney Griner’s release

Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman said that he has plans to go to Russia in an attempt to help WNBA star Brittney Griner. Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges when she was stuck in between the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Late in July, the United States made an offer to the Russian government for the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The reported offer included a prisoner swap between Griner and Whelan for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout. However, that proposal hasn't led to a resolution.

Rodman has been involved in informal diplomacy, trying to represent the United States in the past, and wants to do his bit with regards to Griner.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I'm trying to go this week,” Rodman told NBC News.

Rodman is known for building a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He has visited North Korea on multiple occasions and has been photographed with Kim as well. Kim Jong Un has reportedly been hostile towards Americans in the past, but based on Rodman’s comments – the situation feels slightly different.

“He's my friend for life – I don't care what you guys think about him.” Rodman told the BBC in 2013.

Although Rodman doesn’t require special permission to visit Russia, apart from a visa, officials from Joe Biden’s camp believe he would only hinder proceedings. The situation is sensitive, given the fact that the United States is aiding Ukraine’s forces in their defense of their homeland.

Griner was convicted on a charge of attempting to smuggle narcotics into Russia. Authorities reportedly found two vape cartridges containing hashish oil that were in her luggage at a Moscow airport when she traveled there to re-join her Russian pro team.

While Rodman does not have a pre-existing relationship with Vladimir Putin, he called the Russian President “cool” after a trip to Moscow in 2014.

Dennis Rodman’s relationship with Kim Jong Un is uncanny

Kim Jong Un, who is usually a private person, reportedly has a liking towards Dennis Rodman due to his love for basketball. Kim, a Chicago Bulls fan, invited Rodman to Pyongyang – the capital of North Korea – for the first time in 2013. Rodman accepted the invite and traveled along with three players from the Harlem Globetrotters and a group of Vice journalists.

Their relationship grew from then on, as Rodman made more visits to North Korea. In 2017, Rodman gifted Kim Jong Un a copy of “The Art of the Deal” – a memoir based on Donald Trump’s life. Rodman believes his gesture helped the North Korean leader understand Trump better.

“I think (Kim) didn't realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him.” Rodman said in an interview with TMZ.

